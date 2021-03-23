Police Postings In Exchange For Money In Maharashtra? Here Is Rashmi Shukla's 2020 Letter

Even as MVA is grappling over the charges against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, BJP opened another front against the ruling alliance in the state. On Tuesday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis raked up the letter of Rashmi Shukla, the ex-Commissioner, State Intelligence Department dated August 25, 2020, to the then Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal. Escalating the tussle with the Uddhav Thackeray, he also submitted evidence equivalent to 6.3 GB of data to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla seeking a CBI probe into the police transfer racket in Maharashtra.

As per the letter, Shukla informed Jaiswal that she had received complaints of a network of "brokers"- individuals with political connections ensuring desired postings for police officers in an exchange for "massive monetary compensation". Mentioning that the phone numbers of the suspects were placed under surveillance to ascertain these charges, she stressed that due procedure was followed. Elaborating on the shocking details of the probe, she revealed that the aforesaid brokers are in contact with influential people and many police officers.

Observing that there is highly incriminating evidence against a number of individuals in this activity, she attached a detailed report in this regard. The letter also called for the report to be immediately brought to the notice of the CM as it casts aspersion on the credibility and functioning of the government. A day later, Jaiswal recommended to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte that the State CID (Crime) Pune should conduct an immediate inquiry into the matter. READ | Fadnavis produces police manifest on Deshmukh's Feb 17 & 24 movements; busts Pawar's alibi

However, Fadnavis claimed that all officials mentioned in the transcripts of the intercepted calls got the same postings as desired. Moreover, he accused the CM of not taking any action on this report to "save his government" and highlighted that the state government transferred Shukla from the post. Rubbishing the points in the report, NCP instead alleged that Shukla did not have permission to tap phones.

Here is Rashmi Shukla's letter:

Who is Rashmi Shukla?

A 1988 batch IPS officer from the Maharashtra cadre, Shukla has served in several key positions such as the Pune Police Commissioner, Additional DGP and Commissioner, State Intelligence Department. During her career, she has received DGP’s Insignia in 2004, the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2005 and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2013. While Shukla was transferred from the State Intelligence Department as Director General (Civil Defence), she was appointed as the Additional Director General in the CRPF on a deputation basis in February 2021. Her tenure will last up to June 30, 2024, or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

