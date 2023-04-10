Last Updated:

Police Recover Country-made Grenades From Holambi-Kalan Area In Outer Delhi

The Delhi Police has discovered at least seven home-made grenades in the Holambi Kalan area in outer Delhi.

General News
 
| Written By
Piyush Gupta

Image: Unsplash (Representative Image)


The Delhi Police has discovered at least seven home-made grenades in the Holambi Kalan area in outer Delhi. "Our teams have found seven to eight country-made grenades in the Holambi Kalan area and have detained a few suspects in this regard," a senior police officer told ANI. The grenades were kept hidden in a field. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added. 

