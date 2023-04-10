Police Recover Country-made Grenades From Holambi-Kalan Area In Outer Delhi

The Delhi Police has discovered at least seven home-made grenades in the Holambi Kalan area in outer Delhi. "Our teams have found seven to eight country-made grenades in the Holambi Kalan area and have detained a few suspects in this regard," a senior police officer told ANI. The grenades were kept hidden in a field.

#UPDATE | Around 7 to 8 country-made grenades have been recovered. They were kept hidden in a field in the Holambi Kala area. Some people have been detained: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/y4RNewkdxl April 10, 2023

This is a developing story. More details will be added.