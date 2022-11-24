Last Updated:

Police Recover IEDs, Rs 5 Lakh Cash Dropped By Drone In J-K's Samba

Police on Thursday recovered a consignment of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), pistols and cash dropped by a drone from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Police recover IEDs, Rs 5 lakh cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba

Image: Republic


Police on Thursday recovered a consignment of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), pistols and cash dropped by a drone from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Mahajan told reporters that local people saw the consignment, somewhere between Ramgarh and Vijaypur, about five-six kilometres away from the International Border, at around 6.15 am and they informed the police.

He said the bomb disposal squad recovered two unassembled IEDs with detonators, two Chinese pistols, 4 magazines with 60 rounds and Rs 5 lakh in Rs 500 denomination. The consignment was covered in a wooden box with a steel base, the SSP said.

READ | All-out anger against Richa Chadha for outrageous post mocking India’s Galwan martyrs

"It is case of cross-border drone-dropping. We are investigating it," he said. "The consignment could have been used for any untoward incident, but the attempt has been foiled." The SSP said the police team and the local people will be rewarded. 

READ | Influential people used to get all kinds of favours in prison, claims ex-law officer of Tihar Jail
READ | Embarrassment for Pakistan as Gen Bajwa confirms Army calls the shots; taunts parties
READ | 'Muslim CM, Dalit or Woman DyCM if JDS wins', HD Kumaraswamy vows ahead of Karnataka polls

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT