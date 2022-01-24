Last Updated:

Police Recover Six Country Bombs In TN

Press Trust Of India

Virudhunagar (TN), Jan 24 (PTI) The police here have recovered six country bombs following a similar substance exploding on late Sunday night after coming under the wheel of a tractor.

Police said on Monday no one was injured in the Sunday night incident near Srivilliputhur in the district and the tractor driver managed to escape.

District police chief M Manohar ordered for cordoning and search of the area following which six more country bombs were recovered from the area, police said. PTI SSN SA SA SS SS

