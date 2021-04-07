Police Report: Param Bir Kept Top Cops Busy On 'sensitive' TRP Case, Targeting Republic

A secret police report sent by a top Maharashtra police officer to the state government reveals shocking details of the alleged working mechanism between controversial former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and arrested Assistant Police inspector (API) Sachin Vaze since the time of his reinstatement into the force and up until his arrest in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases.

The report reveals that it was purportedly a panel presided over by Param Bir Singh that took a decision on the re-appointment of Sachin Vaze, and then the Mumbai CP himself disregarded the contrary opinion from other senior officers, notably the Joint CP (Crime), to 'orally' appoint Sachin Vaze as an in-charge of the Mumbai Police's CIU (Crimes investigation unit). Furthermore, Sachin Vaze answered only to Param Bir Singh who allegedly instructed him on actions to take in various cases such as raids and arrests.

Among several other controversial aspects, the report reveals that 17 cases were under investigation by the CIU during Sachin Vaze's tenure there. In these 17, the report makes special and multiple mentions of one case in particular - the fake TRP case. The report outlines how Param Bir Singh used Sachin Vaze and other senior cops to take over sensitive cases, such as the fake TRP scam - which he used to carry out a blatant witch-hunt against Republic TV last year. The case was handed over by Param Bir Singh to the Mumbai CIU, of which Sachin Vaze was an in-charge.

As numerous petitions were filed by both sides in the Supreme Court as well as High Courts, the report says that Param Bir Singh allegedly instructed all the police officials under him to closely follow these petitions - effectively diverting his force into working on a case aimed at targetting and 'fixing' one news channel.

"On the directions of Param Bir, Assistant CP, Deputy CP, and Joint CP were always kept busy to follow the status of petitions which were filed in different forums," the secret report said.

The secret report documents:

The alleged TRP scam

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had addressed a press briefing on October 8 alleging the busting of a 'manipulation of TRP' racket that he claimed involved Republic TV. He however made no mention of the fact that Republic TV was not named in the original FIR filed on October 6, 2020, whereas another channel was. Param Bir Singh had then proceeded to appear on the very channel that he should ostensibly have been investigating.

Republic TV had accessed the FIR that made no mention of it or any affiliate of Republic Media Network hours after Param Bir Singh's claims. In subsequent days, original complainant Hansa Research's report had also corroborated the fact that Republic TV was nowhere mentioned in the matter. Hansa Research's officials proceeded to move the courts against Mumbai Police, alleging that they were being coerced into implicating Republic TV. OpIndia also accessed tapes of alleged witness coercion for the same objective.

With each endeavour to wrongfully implicate Republic being busted, old sections of the law were applied against the Network; its staff and personnel were subjected to hundreds of hours of questioning on various trumped-up matters, and worse. The entire witch-hunt had originated following Republic Media Network's investigative reports into the Palghar mob lynching case and Sushant Singh Rajput death case, in which lacunae in the official Mumbai Police probes had been laid bare.

