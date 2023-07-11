Police rescue 9 foreigners among 13 trapped in heavy snow in Ladakh

Thirteen people, including nine foreigners, stranded due to heavy snowfall on the Zanaskar-Lingshed trek in Kargil district of Ladakh were rescued by police on Monday, officials said.

A trekking group consisting of seven Korean, two French tourists and four local guides were stuck in bad weather conditions in Tsarak Dho near Zangla village, they said.

A police party got information about the trapped people and rushed to the area, they said, adding these trekkers were rescued and brought to Padum belt safely, they said.

The group was stranded due to heavy snowfall and strong winds, they said.

The police party reached the spot and rescued the group after a five-hour trek, they said. The group was provided with food and shelter and later transported to Padum, they said.