Police rescues abducted businessman

Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) A city-based businessman who was kidnapped by unidentified persons was rescued by police from Murshidabad district, an officer said.

Acting on the tower location of the mobile phone which was used to make the ransom call, police on Friday rescued Siddhartha Bandyopadhyay, in less than 24 hours after he was abducted, the officer said on Friday.

The police also arrested eight persons allegedly involved in the abduction of the businessman, he said.

Bandyopadhyay was abducted on Thursday by unidentified persons and his family members got a phone call demanding Rs 10 lakh for his release, the officer said.

“Bandyopadhyay had taken money from some people promising them a job. But neither did he manage to get them a placement nor did he return their money. It’s believed that they did this to get back their money. We are probing into the crime,” he said.

The businessman is "absolutely fine”, the officer added. PTI SCH RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)