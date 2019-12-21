Police Resort To Baton Charge, As Protesters Turn To Arson And Vandalism In Bhadohi

As protests against the new Citizenship law continue in various parts of India, a violence erupted in Bhadodi district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The Bhadodi protesters pelted stones on the police, in response to which, the police present on the site of protest resorted to baton charge to control the unruly mob. In Firozabad, the cops resorted to baton-charge to control the violent crowd of protesters who ran loose to arson and vandalised public property. The mob had also set a motorbike on fire and destroyed public property.

Various incidents of violence, arson, and stone-pelting have emerged from various parts of Uttar Pradesh even after Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) section 144 was imposed in various parts of the state as the situation of law and order seemed to deteriorate.

Delhi protests

National Capital Delhi has been witnessing large scale protests, where the protesters burnt buses and Jamia Millia students were attacked by the cops. Various places are also currently experiencing internet shut down. Moreover, section 144 has been imposed in North-East district, Red Fort, and some parts of New Delhi, where protests were happening against the amended Citizenship Act. Several leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained by the Delhi police.

Lucknow protests turn violent

Amid the ongoing violent protests, Lucknow police resorted to using tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors, when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to PTI. About 20 people have been taken into custody, said, police officials. Clashes have also been reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj, and Teele Wali Masjid and the Chhota Imambara. A state transport bus too was set ablaze in Sambhal, while a media OB van was set ablaze in Hazratganj.

(With inputs from ANI)