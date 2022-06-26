Police Reviews Security Arrangements For Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra

Additional Director General Jammu Mukesh Singh on Sunday conducted an extensive tour of district Poonch and took stock of the prevailing scenario in the border district. The ADGP briefed the police officers regarding the prevailing threat and suggested proactive and preventive measures. He instructed the officers to mitigate the threat and took stock of the steps being taken by the district police against OGWs and listed suspects.

ADG also chaired a high-level security review meeting that was attended by all the security forces including Army, BSF, CRPF, and intelligence agencies, as a whole, briefed Singh separately regarding measures being taken on the security front.

Security arrangements for Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra

It is pertinent to mention that ADGP was briefed about the prevailing security and law and order situation in the wake of the forthcoming Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra 2022 which starts in the last week of July. ADGP Mukesh Singh took a meeting of all the supervisory officers which was attended by Mohd Haseeb Mughal, IPS DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, Rohit Baskotra- SSP Poonch and other territorial officers of district Poonch.

ADGP Mukesh Singh, IPS along with Ramesh Kumar, IAS Div. Com. Jammu held a meeting with the representatives of the Mandir management committee, coordination committee, civil society members and all other stakeholders in the area.