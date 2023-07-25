Police Seize 10 Kg Charas Worth Rs 4.79 Crore From Suvali Beach Area

Around 10 kg of contraband charas, valued at Rs 4.79 crore in the international market, were recovered from the Suvali beach area in Surat. Commissioner of Police Ajay Tomar stated, "The Special Operation Group received information about a suspicious article lying on the Suvali beach under the Hazira police station. The Special Operations Group and the crime branch launched a joint operation and recovered the article."

Identification and investigation

"Further, after Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) tests, we found out that it was 'charas'. It weighed 9.59 kgs, priced at Rs 4,79,50,000 in the international market," added the Police Commissioner. An investigation is underway to find out how the 'Charas' reached the beach. "We have involved the central agencies and anti-terror squad," he added.

(This is a breaking copy. Further details are awaited)