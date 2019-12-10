Police Seize 90 Kg Illegally Cultivated Cannabis In Karnataka

Karnataka Police on Tuesday conducted a raid at a farm in Naryanpur village and seized 90 kg illegally cultivated cannabis plants from a village in Kalaburagi district. One person was arrested and a case has been registered. A similar incident took place in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon, where police seized 10 kg cannabis concealed in the seat of two motorcycles and the blankets being carried on them on December 4. The motorcycles had the number plates of Uttar Pradesh, and the matter is under investigation.

