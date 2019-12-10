The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Police Seize 90 Kg Illegally Cultivated Cannabis In Karnataka

General News

Karnataka Police conducted raid at a farm in Naryanpur village and seized 90 kg of illegally cultivated cannabis plants from a village in Kalaburagi district.

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karnataka

Karnataka Police on Tuesday conducted a raid at a farm in Naryanpur village and seized 90 kg illegally cultivated cannabis plants from a village in Kalaburagi district. One person was arrested and a case has been registered. A similar incident took place in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon, where police seized 10 kg cannabis concealed in the seat of two motorcycles and the blankets being carried on them on December 4. The motorcycles had the number plates of Uttar Pradesh, and the matter is under investigation.

WATCH | Police Seizes 10 Kg Cannabis In Chattisgarh's Kondagaon

READ | After Crackdown On Cannabis Cultivation, Tripura Smugglers Switching To 'Yaba' Tablets: BSF

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG