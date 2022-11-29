Police Seize Drone Flying Near Vital Installation In Jammu

According to the information by Jammu police, a drone that was flying near a vital installation in the city was seized, on November 29.

"Police have seized a drone that was flying near a vital installation in Jammu. Prima facie it has come to the fore that it was being used for photography of a private event," Chandan Kohli, SSP Jammu said.

Illicit drone cases rising in India

On November 28, the Border Security Force neutralised a drone infiltration attempt along the border in Punjab's Amritsar and shot down a Pakistani drone.

Punjab police on Sunday arrested a person and seized eight Chinese pistols, 60 bullets and two kilograms of heroin from him, which was smuggled into India by a drone from Pakistan. The police had specific information that a consignment of arms, ammunition and drugs is to be smuggled from Pakistan through a drone. The consignment was transported to India on Friday and the person acquired it on Saturday.

Recently on Friday, the Border Security Force shot down a Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Amritsar sector. Also, police earlier this month recovered a consignment of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), pistols and cash dropped by a drone from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

In February, the Central Government banned the import of drones, the new rule, however, came with certain exceptions. These include the import of drones required for research purposes, educational purposes, and defence and security, which has been approved by the government but on the condition that they will import the drones only after due clearance.