India News LIVE: Portion Of Petrol Pump Collapses In Chennai, Employee Killed

A petrol pump employee was killed after portion of the roof collapsed in Chennai. PM Modi will visit Telangana from Oct 1-3, G Kishan Reddy announced. Pro-Kannada organizations and farmer groups Friday (September 29) called for 'Karnataka Bandh' over the Cauvery water issue amid the massive ongoing protest over the past few weeks.

22:48 IST, September 29th 2023
Cauvery water issue: Farmers block Karnataka govt bus in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli

Farmers blocked buses of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli bus stand over the Cauvery water issue. 

 

21:58 IST, September 29th 2023
15,000 dogs to be vaccinated in Mumbai to eliminate Rabies

A total of 15,000 stray dogs will be vaccinated in Mumbai during a 10-day drive to make the metropolis rabies free, a civic official said on Friday. 

21:58 IST, September 29th 2023
Maharashtra government planning to launch its own weather satellite

The Maharashtra government is thinking of launching its own weather satellite to get advance intimation of cyclones, cloud bursts, landslides and similar events, revealed a Minister, per PTI.

The project can, however, take off only after getting necessary approvals from the Union government, said Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil. He was speaking with the media after reviewing the damage caused by floods in the city earlier this week. His ministry is mulling launching its own weather satellite which will be a first for any state, he said. 

But the project will take a little time to turn into reality as it will need approvals from the "national and international level",  Patil added. A special financial package will be given for controlling flooding in Nagpur and the government is working on the development of necessary infrastructure to stop overflowing of the Nag river, Ambazari lake and canals around the city, the minister said.  

He has directed the administration to complete panchanamas or inspection reports of the flood damage by October 2, he said.

21:12 IST, September 29th 2023
Employee killed afte portion of petrol pump collapses in Chennai

A portion of a roof at a petrol pump collapsed in Saidapet, Chennai amid heavy rainfall. Fire and safety officials are on the spot to rescue people who are stuck under the debris. A person named, Kandhasamy who was an employee at the petrol pump, died in the accident, Police said. 

 

21:06 IST, September 29th 2023
Manpreet Badal is innocent: BJP leader RP Singh

"Manpreet Singh Badal has said that he is ready to give all information, evidence to vigilance department, and is ready to face any challenge and he is innocent," BJP leader RP Singh said. 

This comes after Punjab Vigilance Bureau's raid at the residence of Badal who has a case registered against him and five others under sections of the law relating to cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, and 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act -- punishment for a public servant who commits criminal misconduct, in addition to the Information Technology Act. 

20:09 IST, September 29th 2023
Didn't find anything: Punjab Vigilance Bureau after raids on BJP leader Manpreet Badal's house

"We've not found anything here. He has filed a bail application and that has been listed for October 4. We will oppose it in the court," DSP Kulwant Singh said after conducting a raid on BJP leader Manpreet Badal's house in Chandigarh. 

A court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Badal. It came after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered a case against him and five others under sections of the law relating to cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, and 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act -- punishment for a public servant who commits criminal misconduct, in addition to the Information Technology Act. 

19:31 IST, September 29th 2023
Raid underway at Manpreet Badal's residence in Chandigarh

The Punjab vigilance is carrying out a raid at BJP leader Manpreet Badal’s residence in Chandigarh. The manhunt is on in several locations including Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Delhi, to locate former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal, accused of engaging in purported irregularities related to the acquisition of a property in Bathinda. Tap here to read more.

 

19:09 IST, September 29th 2023
Former Mumbai Police API Sachin Waze gets bail in extortion case

Former Mumbai police API Sachin Waze has received a bail in an extortion case after depositing a surety bond of Rs 2 lakh. The case was primarily registered at Goregaon police station for allegedly demanding money from Bimal Agarwal. A case was filed against Waze and it was later taken over by the CBI. 

Former police commissioner Parambir Singh, Gangster Riyaj Bhati, Sachin Vaze, Sumit Singh and Alpesh Patel were named as five accused in the FIR. Vaze, Sumit Singh and Kalpesh Patel were arrested in this case. Singh and Patel got bail a few days ago. 

A total of four cases are registered against Vaze. Two cases are being investigated by the CBI and one each by the ED and NIA. 

18:35 IST, September 29th 2023
Massive fire breaks out at Azadpur Mandi in New Delhi

A massive fire broke out at Azadpur Mandi in New Delhi. Several fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported so far. 

 

 

 

18:35 IST, September 29th 2023
Ujjain rape case accused sent to 7-day judicial custody

Station In-charge of Mahakal Police Station Ajay Verma said that the Ujjain rape case accused has been sent to 7-day judicial custody. The officer said that he will first be taken to Indore for treatment of his injuries which he sustained while trying to escape.

 

17:53 IST, September 29th 2023
Sachin Bishnoi remanded to police custody in Sidhu Moosewala's murder case

Gangster Sachin Bishnoi has been sent to Punjab police's custody until October 6 in Sidhu Moosewala's murder case. Bishnoi was extradited to India in August this year after he fled to Azarbaijan on a fake passport. Bishnoi is one of the four gangsters accused of conspiring the Punjabi rapper's killing. Tap here to read more. 

17:38 IST, September 29th 2023
PM Modi to visit Telangana from Oct 1-3, G Kishan Reddy announces

"PM Modi will visit Telangana from October 1 to 3. The PM will address a gathering at Palamuru and Nizamabad," Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said.

"The PM Modi will lay the foundation and inagurate projects worth Rs 13,545 crores. On October 1, a Railway project worth Rs 505 Crores will be dedicated along with other projects. New buildings of HCU will be started from Mahboobnagar by the PM. School of economics, mathematics, management, arts, and communication will also be inaugurated by PM Modi," he further said. 

16:37 IST, September 29th 2023
Women's quota in Lok Sabha, assemblies now an Act
15:59 IST, September 29th 2023
Court provides Nara Lokesh protection from arrest

TDP General Secretary and N Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh has been granted protection from arrest by a court. This comes at a time when the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is Delhi to serve notice to Nara Lokesh in connection with the ongoing Amaravati Inner Ring Road case.

Lokesh is in the national capital to ensure the release of Chandrababu Naidu who is jailed in the alleged Skill Development Scam case. Lokesh also met with President Droupadi Murmu and sought her intervention in the case. 

15:29 IST, September 29th 2023
Pro-Kannada activists meet Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Pro-Kannada organisations, farmers' association leader Kurubur Shanthakumar, and other organisation leaders met Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and demanded a distress formula solution when there is less rain in the state.

 

14:58 IST, September 29th 2023
Crucial CWMA meeting underway in New Delhi

Tamil Nadu demands 12,500 cusecs of water at CWMA meeting but the Karnataka government briefed about the current situation in the Cauvery basin. 49.628 TMC ft in Cauvery Valley Dam. So far, 44.363 TMC of water has been released to Tamil Nadu and there has been an inflow of 6,758 cusecs of water in Cauvery basin and an outflow 3798 cusecs of water. 5174 cusecs has been recorded in Biligundlu.

 

14:36 IST, September 29th 2023
The Water situation in Karnataka is extremely grim: BJP Yuva Morcha National President and MP Tejasvi Surya
14:36 IST, September 29th 2023
'The Cauvery water issue is being politicised', says Kannada Director and actor Prem
14:32 IST, September 29th 2023
Karnataka: Film fraternity extends support to pro-Kannada organisations, protesting over the Cauvery Water Issue
14:30 IST, September 29th 2023
Karnataka bandh is totally peaceful, says Deputy CM DK Shivakumar
13:36 IST, September 29th 2023
Cauvery water issue: 22 flights coming to Bengaluru have been cancelled due to bandh and 44 flights cancelled from Kempegowda International Airport
12:34 IST, September 29th 2023
Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj detained by the Town Hall Police during the Karnataka Bandh protest
12:06 IST, September 29th 2023
Karnataka film industry extends support to Bandh. Activists, top actors, farmers and Army Veterans back the bandh
12:06 IST, September 29th 2023
Pro-Kannada outfits hold protest on Cauvery water sharing issue in Freedom Park, Bengaluru
12:06 IST, September 29th 2023
Pro-Kannada outfits go all out against Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government on the Cauvery water-sharing issue
11:55 IST, September 29th 2023
Members of farmers' association in Karnataka's Mandya hold 'Rail Roko' protest over the Cauvery water sharing issue
11:47 IST, September 29th 2023
Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan speaks on Cauvery water row
11:27 IST, September 29th 2023
Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy demands release of activists arrested during K'taka bandh

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday demanded that the state government release the activists detained during the bandh to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Today's bandh was called by the 'Kannada Okkoota', an umbrella organsation of Kannada and farmers' outfits, to oppose the release of water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu. As the southern parts of the state are witnessing a bandh by farmers and pro-Kannada outfits over the Cauvery issue, Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) second-in-command, said the unity of the 'Kannada family' should be a wake-up call to the neighbouring state. "Entire Karnataka is throbbing for the Cauvery struggle. Today's bandh has evoked good response from all quarters," he wrote on 'X' (formerly Twitter). When it comes to the question of land, language and water, everyone should be united, the former CM said, adding this harmony and unity in the Kannada family should be a wake-up call to the neighbouring states. "The government should not suppress Kannada sentiments. The activists who have already been detained should be released," he said.

11:14 IST, September 29th 2023
CAUVERY SHOWDOWN: 44 flights cancelled. Mumbai, Kolkata, and Mangaluru flight routes affected; Several pro-Kannada activists detained in Bengaluru
10:50 IST, September 29th 2023
Karnataka Bandh: Pro-Kannada Activists Enter Airport Premises To Protest, Five Detained

The ongoing protest in Karnataka flared up when at least five pro-Kannada activists booked flight tickets in order to protest inside the premises of Kempegowda International Airport near Devanahalli. A ruckus broke out when protestors started waving the Karnataka flag, prompting CISF personnel to take action.

Following the chaos, CISF took them into custody and handed the activists to the airport police.

