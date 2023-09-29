India News LIVE: Portion Of Petrol Pump Collapses In Chennai, Employee Killed

Quick links:
Farmers blocked buses of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli bus stand over the Cauvery water issue.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Farmers block Karnataka transport bus in Tiruchirappalli central bus stand over the Cauvery water issue. pic.twitter.com/kBDoBq4vJz— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023
A total of 15,000 stray dogs will be vaccinated in Mumbai during a 10-day drive to make the metropolis rabies free, a civic official said on Friday.
The Maharashtra government is thinking of launching its own weather satellite to get advance intimation of cyclones, cloud bursts, landslides and similar events, revealed a Minister, per PTI.
The project can, however, take off only after getting necessary approvals from the Union government, said Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil. He was speaking with the media after reviewing the damage caused by floods in the city earlier this week. His ministry is mulling launching its own weather satellite which will be a first for any state, he said.
But the project will take a little time to turn into reality as it will need approvals from the "national and international level", Patil added. A special financial package will be given for controlling flooding in Nagpur and the government is working on the development of necessary infrastructure to stop overflowing of the Nag river, Ambazari lake and canals around the city, the minister said.
He has directed the administration to complete panchanamas or inspection reports of the flood damage by October 2, he said.
A portion of a roof at a petrol pump collapsed in Saidapet, Chennai amid heavy rainfall. Fire and safety officials are on the spot to rescue people who are stuck under the debris. A person named, Kandhasamy who was an employee at the petrol pump, died in the accident, Police said.
VIDEO | A portion of a roof at a petrol pump collapsed in Saidapet, Chennai amid heavy rainfall. Fire and safety officials are on the spot to rescue people who are stuck under the debris. No casualties reported so far. pic.twitter.com/BRkIcLQLnT— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 29, 2023
"Manpreet Singh Badal has said that he is ready to give all information, evidence to vigilance department, and is ready to face any challenge and he is innocent," BJP leader RP Singh said.
This comes after Punjab Vigilance Bureau's raid at the residence of Badal who has a case registered against him and five others under sections of the law relating to cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, and 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act -- punishment for a public servant who commits criminal misconduct, in addition to the Information Technology Act.
"We've not found anything here. He has filed a bail application and that has been listed for October 4. We will oppose it in the court," DSP Kulwant Singh said after conducting a raid on BJP leader Manpreet Badal's house in Chandigarh.
A court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Badal. It came after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered a case against him and five others under sections of the law relating to cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, and 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act -- punishment for a public servant who commits criminal misconduct, in addition to the Information Technology Act.
The Punjab vigilance is carrying out a raid at BJP leader Manpreet Badal’s residence in Chandigarh. The manhunt is on in several locations including Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Delhi, to locate former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal, accused of engaging in purported irregularities related to the acquisition of a property in Bathinda. Tap here to read more.
Former Mumbai police API Sachin Waze has received a bail in an extortion case after depositing a surety bond of Rs 2 lakh. The case was primarily registered at Goregaon police station for allegedly demanding money from Bimal Agarwal. A case was filed against Waze and it was later taken over by the CBI.
Former police commissioner Parambir Singh, Gangster Riyaj Bhati, Sachin Vaze, Sumit Singh and Alpesh Patel were named as five accused in the FIR. Vaze, Sumit Singh and Kalpesh Patel were arrested in this case. Singh and Patel got bail a few days ago.
A total of four cases are registered against Vaze. Two cases are being investigated by the CBI and one each by the ED and NIA.
A massive fire broke out at Azadpur Mandi in New Delhi. Several fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported so far.
Station In-charge of Mahakal Police Station Ajay Verma said that the Ujjain rape case accused has been sent to 7-day judicial custody. The officer said that he will first be taken to Indore for treatment of his injuries which he sustained while trying to escape.
Gangster Sachin Bishnoi has been sent to Punjab police's custody until October 6 in Sidhu Moosewala's murder case. Bishnoi was extradited to India in August this year after he fled to Azarbaijan on a fake passport. Bishnoi is one of the four gangsters accused of conspiring the Punjabi rapper's killing. Tap here to read more.
"PM Modi will visit Telangana from October 1 to 3. The PM will address a gathering at Palamuru and Nizamabad," Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said.
"The PM Modi will lay the foundation and inagurate projects worth Rs 13,545 crores. On October 1, a Railway project worth Rs 505 Crores will be dedicated along with other projects. New buildings of HCU will be started from Mahboobnagar by the PM. School of economics, mathematics, management, arts, and communication will also be inaugurated by PM Modi," he further said.
Government of India issues a gazette notification for the Women's Reservation Bill after it received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu. pic.twitter.com/GvDI2lGF1C— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023
TDP General Secretary and N Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh has been granted protection from arrest by a court. This comes at a time when the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is Delhi to serve notice to Nara Lokesh in connection with the ongoing Amaravati Inner Ring Road case.
Lokesh is in the national capital to ensure the release of Chandrababu Naidu who is jailed in the alleged Skill Development Scam case. Lokesh also met with President Droupadi Murmu and sought her intervention in the case.
Pro-Kannada organisations, farmers' association leader Kurubur Shanthakumar, and other organisation leaders met Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and demanded a distress formula solution when there is less rain in the state.
Tamil Nadu demands 12,500 cusecs of water at CWMA meeting but the Karnataka government briefed about the current situation in the Cauvery basin. 49.628 TMC ft in Cauvery Valley Dam. So far, 44.363 TMC of water has been released to Tamil Nadu and there has been an inflow of 6,758 cusecs of water in Cauvery basin and an outflow 3798 cusecs of water. 5174 cusecs has been recorded in Biligundlu.
#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: On the Cauvery Water Issue, BJP Yuva Morcha National President and MP Tejasvi Surya says, "The Water situation in Karnataka is extremely grim. The state has suffered a 60% deficit in rainfall this year. The state needs about 106 TMC of water, it has… pic.twitter.com/gGjLT96t5z— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023
Karnataka | The Cauvery water issue is being politicised... Cauvery water is the lifeline for this area... I am from this district (Mandya) and we will always extend support to this cause: Kannada Director and actor Prem pic.twitter.com/AbQaa1P5ZV— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023
#WATCH | Karnataka: Film fraternity extends support to pro-Kannada organisations, protesting over the Cauvery Water Issue. pic.twitter.com/LPKvVyM6SO— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023
CAUVERY WATER DISPUTE | "Karnataka bandh is totally peaceful...All the people are cooperating. We have given full protection to everyone. We requested the institutions not to call for a bandh since there is no consent from the Supreme Court or High Court. So, Bengaluru and… pic.twitter.com/GmFTv4Fk1m— Republic (@republic) September 29, 2023
LATEST ON CAUVERY WATER ISSUE | 22 flights coming to Bengaluru have been cancelled due to bandh and 44 flights cancelled from Kempegowda International Airport.#KarnatakaBandh #Karnataka #CauveryIssue #CauveryWater #Siddaramaiah #DKShivakumar #Bengaluru— Republic (@republic) September 29, 2023
WATCH #LIVE only… pic.twitter.com/Ee6mru5i1s
#WATCH | Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj detained by the Town Hall Police during the Karnataka Bandh protest pic.twitter.com/h7t20O0AgK— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023
LATEST: Karnataka film industry extends support to Bandh. Activists, actors, farmers and Army Veterans back the bandh. Top actors including Shiva Rajkumar and Duniya Vijay will hold protest.— Republic (@republic) September 29, 2023
Track REPUBLIC'S @prajwalprasadh here-https://t.co/5C8MAHsMNQ for more updates as he… pic.twitter.com/eDEvPtZY3k
Pro-Kannada outfits hold protest on Cauvery water sharing issue in Freedom Park, Bengaluru. #KarnatakaBandh #Karnataka #CauveryIssue #CauveryWater #Siddaramaiah #DKShivakumar— Republic (@republic) September 29, 2023
Tap to WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/5C8MAHseYi for more updates. pic.twitter.com/DQ47Xji2Tp
Pro-Kannada outfits go all out against Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government on the Cauvery water-sharing issue.— Republic (@republic) September 29, 2023
From #RepublicKannada Newsroom Smitha Ranganath joins us #LIVE with the latest updates.
Tap to WATCH here-https://t.co/5C8MAHsMNQ #KarnatakaBandh #Karnataka… pic.twitter.com/01QRsFNQyr
#WATCH | Members of farmers' association in Karnataka's Mandya hold 'Rail Roko' protest over the Cauvery water sharing issue. pic.twitter.com/HQEqTmdBHG— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023
#WATCH | On the Cauvery water sharing issue, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan says, "We will again demand the release of 5000 cusecs of water from Karnataka...We will appeal to the Supreme Court and they will direct the Karnataka government." pic.twitter.com/WvYYPJ3ymE— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023
Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday demanded that the state government release the activists detained during the bandh to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Today's bandh was called by the 'Kannada Okkoota', an umbrella organsation of Kannada and farmers' outfits, to oppose the release of water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu. As the southern parts of the state are witnessing a bandh by farmers and pro-Kannada outfits over the Cauvery issue, Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) second-in-command, said the unity of the 'Kannada family' should be a wake-up call to the neighbouring state. "Entire Karnataka is throbbing for the Cauvery struggle. Today's bandh has evoked good response from all quarters," he wrote on 'X' (formerly Twitter). When it comes to the question of land, language and water, everyone should be united, the former CM said, adding this harmony and unity in the Kannada family should be a wake-up call to the neighbouring states. "The government should not suppress Kannada sentiments. The activists who have already been detained should be released," he said.
#BREAKING NOW | CAUVERY SHOWDOWN: 44 flights cancelled. Mumbai, Kolkata, and Mangaluru flight routes affected; Several pro-Kannada activists detained in Bengaluru. DGP and Bengaluru police commissioner meet CM Siddaramaiah at his residence. Heavy security deployed outside the… pic.twitter.com/P1YGtT0igk— Republic (@republic) September 29, 2023
The ongoing protest in Karnataka flared up when at least five pro-Kannada activists booked flight tickets in order to protest inside the premises of Kempegowda International Airport near Devanahalli. A ruckus broke out when protestors started waving the Karnataka flag, prompting CISF personnel to take action.
Following the chaos, CISF took them into custody and handed the activists to the airport police.