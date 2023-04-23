Police Seizes Drugs Valued At Rs 5 Lakh In Maha's Goregaon, Peddler Held

Mumbai police busted an alleged drug peddler and seized drugs valued at Rs 5 lakh from his possession in Goregaon on Saturday. The drug peddler has been identified as Sashikant Jagtab (31), Mumbai’s Dindoshi Police said. He was arrested at MHB Colony in Goregaon. A case against the accused under the Narcotics, Drugs, and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered.

The cops were on patrol when they spotted a suspicious individual who tried to flee. The police searched him and discovered MD drugs in his possession after apprehending him.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, police arrested four people and seized bottles of cough syrup containing codeine, a banned narcotic drug, worth Rs 9.30 lakh in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

"Acting on a tip-off, a team from Kongaon police station raided a place and found that a consignment of cough syrup was being transferred from a truck into a tempo. The police seized the goods worth Rs 9.30 lakh and arrested four persons," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bhiwandi) Kishore Khairnar said. The police further seized two vehicles—a truck and a tempo—valued at Rs 8.50 lakh, the official added. A case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act was registered against the arrested accused, he added.

