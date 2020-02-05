Nagpur Police Shares Hilarious Video Urging People To Follow Traffic Rules

Nagpur Police has shared a hilarious video on Twitter urging people to strictly follow the traffic rules on February 4. But the way they shared the video, made netizens go in splits. Through the video, the man can be seen trying to solve a difficult mathematical equation and the end result of that equation was a zero. The funny thing in the video is that they linked the mathematical equation to traffic rules.





This is the amount of challan you will have to pay if you follow the traffic rules ! pic.twitter.com/WTv55nZikv — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) February 4, 2020

Netizens in splits

In the video, the Nagpur police tried to convey that people won't have to pay any fines if they follow traffic rules. The 15-second video clip has managed to garner 1685 views and 273 likes. The netizens found the video interesting and funny. They commented to express their views on it. Take a look at the reactions.

Interesting 🙏 — Sajid Pathan (@sajid996047) February 4, 2020

😂😂😂 — Nishant Bhandarkar 🇮🇳 (@NishBhandarkar) February 4, 2020

If i got into accident due to potholes on road..how much will i get?

And who will pay?

Please consider!🌟 — Hardik Khandelwal (@hardik_700) February 4, 2020

Respected @NagpurPolice @nagpurcp Mankapur Ringroad T point has become very dangerous place to drive, yesterday two people lost their lives. I would request traffic police department to provide traffic constable 24×7.Under construction road has create more problem for citizens — Amit Tiwari (@ami12amit) February 5, 2020

Helmet is compulsory after 8 pm also....??? — firoj suryawanshi (@firoj_sam) February 4, 2020

