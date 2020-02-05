Union Budget
Nagpur Police Shares Hilarious Video Urging People To Follow Traffic Rules

General News

Nagpur Police has shared a hilarious video on Twitter urging people to follow the traffic rules on Feb 4 and the way they shared made netizens go in splits.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nagpur Police

Nagpur Police has shared a hilarious video on Twitter urging people to strictly follow the traffic rules on February 4. But the way they shared the video, made netizens go in splits. Through the video, the man can be seen trying to solve a difficult mathematical equation and the end result of that equation was a zero. The funny thing in the video is that they linked the mathematical equation to traffic rules. 

Netizens in splits

In the video, the Nagpur police tried to convey that people won't have to pay any fines if they follow traffic rules. The 15-second video clip has managed to garner 1685 views and 273 likes. The netizens found the video interesting and funny. They commented to express their views on it. Take a look at the reactions.

Published:
COMMENT
