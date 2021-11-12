Police Station In Odisha Among Top Three In Country

The Gangapur police station in Odisha's Ganjam district has been selected as one of the top three police stations in the country for the current year by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, officials said on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hand over the award to the police station inspector in a function to be held at the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters in Lucknow on November 19, they said.

"This is a result of the proactive effort of our officers," Superintendent of Police Brijesh Rai said.

A two-member team deputed by the Union Home Ministry had visited the police station on October 2 to assess its achievements in different categories for the award.

The team had also taken feedback from the public about the community policing and functioning of the police station.

The team had asked around 80 questions, including detection, disposal and steps taken to prevent various crimes; passport and service verification and the implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS), Gangapur police station inspector Dhiresh Das said.

"The team was apparently satisfied with the implementation of the CCTNS in the police station," Das said.

The CCTNS system was implemented by the Union Home Ministry to curtail the incidence of crime across the country. Under this system, the state police has to proactively upgrade its working system as per the latest technology under certain parameters.

The police station has only two per cent pending cases, officials said.

The Centre has adopted a uniform model of ranking police stations across the country. The main objective of the ranking is to improve the quality of policing and make the police stations people-friendly, they added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)