Police Stations In Jammu And Kashmir To Get CCTV Surveillance Systems Soon

Dilbag Singh, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Union Territory's Director General of Police (DGP), presided over an important meeting on Monday to examine the development and application of the CCTV surveillance system in police stations and posts throughout Jammu and Kashmir. Numerous senior officers and representatives from the implementing business, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd., attended the conference on May 30 in Srinagar.

During the meeting, the DGP emphasised on the need to expedite the implementation process to meet the deadline set by the Supreme Court. Singh stressed on the importance of timely compliance reports from field formations, specifically the district Superintendents of Police (SSsP), to be submitted to the task force for onward submission to the Supreme Court before July 1.

To ensure the successful establishment of CCTV surveillance systems in all police stations within the specified timeline, Singh urged all SSP and field officers to extend their full support and cooperation to the implementing agency. He also instructed the task force officers to personally oversee the implementation process, addressing any identified gaps and promptly completing any remaining documentation work.

In attendance were various high-ranking officers, including ADGP Armed Shri SJM Geelani, ADGP Hqrs/Coordination Shri M.K. Sinha, IGP Hqrs Shri B.S. Tuti, DIG CKR Shri Sujit Kumar, DIG Armed Shri Shahid Mehraj, AIG Tech. Shri Manoj Pandith, and DySP IT Shri Junaid Hakeem. Furthermore, DIG SKR Shri Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DIG Traffic Jammu Shri Shridhar Patil, IT Consultant for J&K Government Shri Sanjay Gaden, Project Manager IT Department J&K Shri Irfan Ahmad, and a representative from M/S Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. attended the meeting online.

In a separate development, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities have also initiated the process of installing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in all police stations and posts across the Union Territory. Under the Prime Minister's Development Package, the central government has allocated Rs 500 crore for this purpose, with Rs 362 crore released so far.

The installation of modern equipment, including CCTV cameras with night vision and audio recording capabilities, aims to enhance transparency within the system and strengthen security measures. Currently, over 300 cameras are already operational in Srinagar, with plans to expand the coverage to other major towns, cities, and highways in the Union Territory as part of the police modernisation programme.

Implementation of these CCTV cameras in all police stations is a response to a directive issued by the Supreme Court in December 2020. The apex court mandated the installation of CCTV cameras, equipped with night vision and audio recording, in every police station across the country. These cameras will cover various areas within the police station premises to ensure comprehensive surveillance.

The introduction of Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) is also under consideration, which would aid in preempting and preventing attacks, tracking the movement of suspects, and assisting in the identification of individuals. The integration of FRT is part of the Union Territory's efforts to bolster security and maintain vigilance.

In line with the Supreme Court's directives, the installation of CCTV cameras and the subsequent availability of footage will facilitate the investigation process in cases of alleged force, serious injuries, or custodial deaths. This move is intended to ensure accountability and transparency, allowing for proper redressal of complaints through appropriate channels, including the State Human Rights Commission and Human Rights Courts. As Jammu and Kashmir works towards enhancing the safety and security infrastructure in its police stations and posts, the prompt implementation of CCTV surveillance systems is a significant step forward. The integration of modern technology will not only bring transparency to law enforcement operations but also contribute to maintaining public trust and fostering a safer environment in the Union Territory.