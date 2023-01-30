Police To Focus On Development Work As Terrorism Is Under Control In Assam: DGP-designate

Acts of terrorism have been brought under control in Assam, DGP-designate Gyanendra Pratap Singh said, emphasising that the police force will now engage in development works.

Speaking on the occasion of the 74th Foundation Day of Village Defence Organisation on Sunday, Singh also underscored the need to fight against social evils like child marriage, drug abuse, and human trafficking.

"The acts of terrorism have almost come under control. Now, the Assam Police along with the VDP (Village Defence Party) will primarily engage in the development works as part of the nation-building measures," he said.

Singh, the Special DGP (Law and Order), appealed to the VDPs across the state to extend all possible help and cooperation to the Assam Police in tackling social menaces.

The senior officer will assume the top post of Assam Police on February 1.

Earlier during the day, Singh, in a series of tweets, urged officers to provide a platform for the people to exchange ideas and communicate with junior, middle and senior police leadership in times of crisis.

He said officers in leadership positions from police outposts to headquarters should accord respect and dignity to junior personnel of the force.

"Provide an adequate and appropriate working environment for women police personnel... Earn respect, don't demand it," the Special DGP said.

