DCP Chinmoy Biswal Says Police Tried To Save Buses From Burning, Asked Locals For Water

DCP of South-East Delhi Chinmoy Biswal on Monday has said that police tried to put out the flames by asking for water from residents to save the buses that were torched by the anti-social elements during a protest on Sunday near Jamia Nagar. Videos of police chasing the protesters had been surfacing on social media. The cops have faced several allegations of violence, harassment, and damage of property while attempting to control the protesting mob.

"The protesters created blockade at Mathura Road and burnt buses there. In order to disperse them, we resorted to firing tear-gas. After which they targeted two more buses on their way and a police motorcycle. They tried to set these on fire," said Biswal.

'Anti-social elements spread rumours'

He also denied the allegation about police burning buses. Biswal said that when the protesting mob was setting fire to properties, the police tried to douse the fire by asking for water from residents. "As far as the particular bus is concerned, police saved it by using water from a bottle," he added while responding to a question about a police personnel's action that went viral over social media. He appealed to the Jamia students to not pay attention to rumours being spread by anti-social elements and that the image of University gets affected when anti-social elements join their protests. He advised that protests should be peaceful and disciplined.

Delhi Police have registered two FIRs regarding property damage and riots in connection with the violence that broke out during the protest against CAA in Jamia Nagar area. The protests led to clashes between the police and students and left several injured.

SC agrees to hear plea on violence at Jamia

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear petitions filed on behalf of students of Jamia Millia Islamia University over police action against them on Sunday during which many students were injured as police barged into the Jamia campus and resorted to lathi-charge and firing teargas shells. The Supreme Court, however, made it clear that one does not get a right to riot just because one is a student. Meanwhile, protests are being held at various universities across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles in New Friends’ Colony near the university during a demonstration against the act, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire-fighters injured. A Jamia students’ body claimed they had nothing to do with the arson and “certain elements” had joined the protest and “disrupted” it. They also accused the police of high-handedness.

