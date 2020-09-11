Navy Veteran's Emotional Daughter On Sena Attack: 'Police Wanted To Arrest My Father'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, Navy veteran Madan Sharma's daughter opened up on how Shiv Sena goons attacked him over a WhatsApp forward. Mentioning that her father received 10-15 threat calls after forwarding a cartoon, she revealed that her father was beaten without any provocation. Moreover, she added that police personnel came to her house one hour later allegedly to arrest Madan Sharma.

Thereafter, she contacted local BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar following which she received assistance. The retired Navy officer's daughter demanded strict action against the goons. Additionally, she called for the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra, citing that nobody was safe in the state.

Madan Sharma's daughter remarked, "My father received a call. He had forwarded a message to his group. Following this, he received 10-15 threat calls. Then, they called my father out at around 12 to talk. When my father went to meet them, they attacked him without talking to him. I had apprehensions that they would do something to my father because is he from the Shiv Sena."

She added, "I saw in the CCTV on the manner in which they beat my father. They said that he is from RSS and BJP and so, he should be beaten up. One hour later, the police came to arrest him. The police said that we will have to take your father away."

Read: 'Called To Talk, Thrashed Without Listening': Ex-Navy Veteran Attacked By Shiv Sena Goons

Elaborating on the incident, she said, "Then, I called BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar and narrated the incident to him. He immediately sent his party workers here. I hope that the President's rule is imposed in the state. Because nobody is safe in the state. The goons should be punished. I feel that CM Uddhav Thackeray should be removed. These people do not have humanity."

Read: 'Cowardly Govt In Power,' Fadnavis Slams Shiv Sena While Ram Kadam Says #CantBlockRepublic

Sena goons attack Navy veteran

As per sources, goons led by a Shiv Sena Shakha head barged into 62-year-old Sharma's compound. After telling him to come out of the house, they allegedly attacked him. The WhatsApp forward pertained to a satirical cartoon featuring Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his MVA allies NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The Navy veteran has been admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for treatment. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in Samta Nagar Police Station in Mumbai in this connection.

अभिनेत्री कंगना राणावत के कार्यालय की तोड़फोड़ करके अपनी मर्दानगी दिखाने वाले सत्ताधारी शिवसेना ने अब सत्ता के मद में एक बुजुर्ग भूतपूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी मदन शर्मा को मारपीट करते हुए उनकी आंख को जबरदस्त चोट पहुंचाई है। मुख्यमंत्री घरबैठे तानाशाही चला रहे है। pic.twitter.com/qF2NVcIN55 — Atul Bhatkhalkar (@BhatkhalkarA) September 11, 2020

Read: 'Are We Heading Towards Emergency?': Ashoke Pandit Slams Sena's Bid To Block Republic TV