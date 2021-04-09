Last Updated:

Policeman Gifts Bicycle To Little Boy Accused Of Stealing A Cycle In Kerala

A police officer in Kerala gifted a bicycle to a 9-year old boy. The boy was accused of stealing his neighbour's new cycle.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
(Image Credits: Latheef Attappadi/Facebook)

Latheef Attappadi/Facebook)


In a heart-warming gesture, a police officer in Kerala gifted a bicycle to a 9-year old boy. The boy who wished to ride the bicycle was accused of stealing his neighbour's new cycle. The story was shared by a shopkeeper Latheef Attappadi on Facebook and the post described how the police officer Vinod Krishna was touched by the desperation of the kid and he decided to buy him a bicycle. The kind gesture of the cop has won over the hearts of netizens and they took to the comments section to praise the police officer.

Policeman's kind gesture

The post shared by Latheef Attappadi mentioned that a boy of 3rd class took his neighbour's cycle to his house as he had a desire to ride it. The neighbours filed a complaint of theft against the child. The police then inquired about the matter and they found that the kid just wanted to ride the bicycle. The police returned the cycle to its owner and the SHO of Sholayur police station Vinod Krishna was moved by the incident. The police officer bought the boy a new cycle from the shop of Latheef. 

The police officer also talked about his humble background and how he also did not have a cycle during his childhood. Latheef told the cop to not pay for the cycle. He added that he feels proud to have such a kind-hearted police officer who is protecting them. He ended the post by saluting the police officers Vinod Krishna and his colleagues for making the child happy.  Take a look at the post.

READ | With edible gold, this is the world's most expensive biryani. Can you guess its cost?

Since being shared on Facebook, the post has gathered more than 47000 likes and accumulated tons of reactions from the netizens. One user wrote, "Super". Another user wrote, "Very good Sir". Another individual wrote, "Salute". Check out some netizens reactions.

READ | Kid's epic reaction over his parents' water bottle trick is adorable: Watch
 
 
 
police cop

(Image Credits: Latheef Attappadi/Facebook)

 

 

READ | 'To infinity and beyond': US airlines staff unites kid with his toy, wins internet
READ | 'Ultimate wedding crasher': Kid throws tantrums at parents' wedding; watch hilarious video
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND