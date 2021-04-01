Policeman Killed As Terrorists Attack BJP Neta’s Home In Srinagar; Attackers Flee With Gun

In the Nowgam area of central Kashmir's Srinagar district, BJP leader Anwar Khan's guard was attacked by terrorists, leaving the police officer critically injured, as per inputs gathered by Arawat Mehraj for Republic from Srinagar. The cop was on duty with Khan at his residence. Soon after the attack, he was immediately admitted to a hospital. The terrorists had decamped with the AK-47 rifle of the policeman when the BJP leader was not present at his residence.

“In the attack, a policeman, Rameez Raja, was injured and he was shifted to SMHS hospital. However he succumbed to the injuries,” a police officer said. The officer also confirmed that the terrorists fled with the rifle of the injured cop.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been started. Also, CASO has been launched in the entire area to nab the attackers.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta said, "There is no doubt that terrorism has started increasing in the area again, and especially the DCC election participants are being targetted. Some people do not want things to improve in Srinagar. Our security forces are doing a good job but more security needs to increase. More information needs to be collected about pro-terrorists who stay there so that things get better. We need to keep an eye on the pro-Pakistan people and political parties who support terrorism."

BJP media in-charge of Kashmir Manzoor Ahmed Bhat also confirmed the incident and said that militants attacked the residence and a policeman who was guarding the BJP leader’s residence received injuries. Khan is a District General Secretary of Baramulla and in charge of Kupwara district, he said. The BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur condemned the “brutal attack”. “Our leader is safe as alert cops have repulsed the attack bravely,” he said.