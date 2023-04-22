'Police's Behaviour Entirely Inhuman': NCPCR Chief Slams Bengal Cops Over Rape Horror

The alleged rape and killing of a teenager in the state of West Bengal (WB) has left the state struggling for peace, as incidents of violence has hit various parts of the state. Enraged over the rape and murder of a minor girl and the way police appeared to be dragging the dead body of the victim on the road, clash has erupted between the West Bengal Police and local residents.

Amidst the visuals of the police dragging the corpse of the teenage victim on the road surfaced, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has stepped in and has taken the cognisance of the matter. A fact-finding team of NCPCR has reached Bengal, where they will carry out an inquiry on the entire incident and will submit the report to the Centre.

It is unfortunate, the way West Bengal govt acted: NCPCR chief

NCPCR chief, Priyank Kanoongo, while talking to Republic, expressed his grief over the incident and has termed the police behaviour of dragging the dead body as an inhuman act.

Alleging the West Bengal government of not acting properly in the matter, Kanoongo said, "The behaviour of the state authorities is so unfortunate. Today, we tried to seek information from the WB Chief Secretary (CS), North Dinajpur collector, and district's Superintendent of Police (SP), but none of them responded to our calls. We even tried to talk to the WB, Resident Commissioner's office in Delhi, but they didn't even receive our calls. So, we decided to go to North Dinajpur and inquire about the entire incident. We are also trying through the Governor's house to connect with the WB government to get necessary assistance in the inquiry. This is about fighting for justice for a child."

"The Bengal government needs to get a little more sensitive in the cases related to children, especially towards the safety of the girls. I have seen the video of the police personnel dragging the dead body of the victim and taken cognizance of it. Victim's mother has also made a complaint to us. The way police have behaved is brutal inhuman behaviour. We will inquire about the entire incident and will submit the report to the Centre," said NCPCR chief.

Responding to the police behaviour, he added, "There are some protocols and certain guidelines to be followed, while undertaking any such process. In this matter, it is seen that the protocols have been violated by the policemen and we are looking into it."

Meanwhile, the family of the victim has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

On the other hand, fresh violence has been reported from Kaliyaganj in West Bengal amidst anger over the alleged rape and murder of the teenager whose body was found on Friday morning. The police had to use force and fire tear gas shells again to bring the situation under control, and more forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

The state BJP unit has alleged that the police were incapable of investigating the incident. However, police sources have countered that they had to recover the body from an extremely volatile law and order situation to preserve the evidence and ensure that post-mortem of the dead body was conducted without delay.

Notably, the sensational incident came to fore on Friday morning when the body of the teenager, who had been missing for several hours was discovered near a pond located in Kaliyaganj town of North Dinajpur district. The incident enraged the locals, who started to protest against the police over the incident.