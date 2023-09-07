Policies On Holding Public Festivals On Streets Should Be Reconsidered, Says Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court urged the Municipal authorities in Mumbai and the policymakers to have a relook at the policies framed with respect to public festivals being celebrated on public roads in the financial capital of the country. The court during the hearing in the case (Sachin D. Basare v. State of Maharashtra & Ors.) addressing the authorities also stated whether permissions should be granted for public celebration of festivals on streets and public squares.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Sagar Basare, a member of the Shiv Sena (UBT) group. He had challenged an order of the local civic authority denying permission to hold a Dahi handi festival at a specific location in Kalyan. The petitioner also claimed the Eknath Shinde group of Shiv Sena was granted permission for the same spot for the celebration. The Bombay High Court disposed of the petition asking the police to grant 'no objection' to the petitioner for holding the Dahi Handi festival at an alternate location in the city.

A division bench of Justices Sunil B Shukre and Firdosh Pheroze Pooniwalla also expressed concerns about the way in which the policy for regulating the celebration of the ‘Dahi Handi’ festival had been framed. Notably, the festival involves forming a human pyramid to break an earthen pot tied with a rope at a height. The pot is filled with dahi (curd) or ghee and is largely celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa.

Whether permission should be given to celebrate festivals at public places

It was observed by the court that while the dahi handi celebrations, adequate arrangements are not made in terms of regulating traffic, resulting in the inconvenience caused to the people in general.

"The policymakers would have to ask a question to themselves as to whether or not permission should be given to celebrate the festivals at public squares and in public streets, where huge crowds/groups are expected to visit to take part in the celebrations. The policymakers would have to also think as to whether or not such celebrations should be perforce shifted to open spaces and public grounds," the Court observed.

Advise on regulating public festivals on roads

The court thus advised the policymakers on certain measures that can be put in place to reduce traffic congestion during festivals, like coming up with certain restrictions while allowing such festivities; Putting limits on the number of participants and also fixing time frames under which celebrations can take place.

“We are witness to the great influx of migrants to this city and also the inherent increase in the population of Mumbai. We have also seen that the capacity of the public roads and public amenities has not increased in proportion to the increase in the population and its density. Therefore, now the time has come for the authorities and for the policymakers to revisit the policy already framed to regulate such festivals,” the bench underscored.

