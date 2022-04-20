Polish Envoy's Reply To PM Modi Sharing Shatrusalyasinhji's Pic Piques Netizens' Interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, met former cricketer Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji in Gujarat and reminisced about old times. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that Jam Saheb's family is well-known across the world, particularly in Europe.

"In Jamnagar, I had the opportunity to meet Jam Saheb Shri Shatrusalyasinhji, who has always been extremely affectionate towards me as an elder. We had a great time recollecting old memories," PM Modi further wrote in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, Poland's Ambassador to India reacted as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the photo of his meeting with Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji. Reacting to PM Modi's post, Poland’s Ambassador Adam Burakowski tweeted, “PM of India…visited Jam Saheb, son of Jam Saheb Digvijay Sinhji who during II World War hosted c.a. 800 Polish children in Balachadi." Notably, Poland Ambassador's remarks garnered a lot of reactions from netizens.

About Shatrusalyasinhji's father Digvijaysinhji

It should be mentioned here that Shatrusalyasinhji is a former first-class cricketer and the last Maharaja of Nawanagar to hold the title. His father Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji saved nearly 800 Polish children when many countries refused to give them shelter during World War II.

Because of his generous act, numerous streets and schools in Poland's capital, Warsaw, are named after Maharaja Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji. He was the Maharaja Jam Saheb of Nawanagar from 1933 to 1948.

