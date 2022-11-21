Political Critic Arrested In TN For Criticising CM MK Stalin; BJP Calls DMK Govt 'fascist'

Political critic and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sympathiser, Kishore K Swamy has been arrested by the Tamil Nadu police for putting out tweets on social media criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, November 21.

Kishore Swamy was booked by the Cybercrime branch of the Tamil Nadu police earlier this month for his tweets against the DMK leader and CM MK Stalin. Following this, Kishore moved a pre-bail petition in a session court. The petition, however, was denied yesterday and today early morning, he was arrested by the police. Notably, the court said that if they granted bail to him, it will pave way for many people to come up on social media and start criticising the ruling government in the state.

#BREAKING | Political critic Kishore K Swamy arrested for putting out tweets on social media criticising Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. Swamy had moved a pre-bail petition in a sessions court but it was rejected. Tune in - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/u2PEyWM2Zh — Republic (@republic) November 21, 2022

Notably, Swamy had tweeted about the waterlogging and flood conditions at several places in Tamil Nadu including Chennai and the constituency of MK Stalin that caused due to the recent spell of rains, attacking the DMK government. A complaint was filed to the Cybercrime police and Kishore was summoned. Swamy who did not appear for the summons was arrested from Pondicherry after his bail was rejected on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that it is not the first time Swamy has been arrested for criticising MK Stalin. Earlier in June 2021, police arrested him for posting alleged defamatory posts against CM Stalin and other DMK leaders. He was charged under the Goondas Act, however, in December 2021, the Madras HC quashed the order which was passed by the Chennai Commissioner of Police in June.

'DMK govt is a fascist govt': BJP

Speaking to Republic over Kishore Swamy's arrest, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayanan Tirupathi said, "This government has been intimidating, harassing, and threatening all those who are opposing this government of DMK. Whether it’s Kishore K Swamy or other people who have been arrested, this government is a fascist government. We strongly condemned this."

He said that no action had been taken by the state government against those who speak ill about the Hindu religion and its gods and goddesses in Tamil Nadu. "The government is moving slowly toward an arrogance attitude," the BJP leader said.