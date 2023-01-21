Political Faceoff Over BBC Docuseries; TMC's Mahua Moitra, JD(U) Attack Centre

Janata Dal (United) and Trinamool Congress on Saturday slammed the Union government after the videos on BBC documentary series were blocked on YouTube. The Union government has called the docuseries a 'propaganda piece' designed to push a discredited narrative.

Trinamool Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra said the government is on war footing to ensure no one in India can watch the BBC show. "Shame that the emperor & courtiers of the world's largest democracy are so insecure," she said.

Govt on war footing to ensure noone in India can watch a mere @BBC show.



Shame that the emperor & courtiers of the world’s largest democracy are so insecure. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 21, 2023

Speaking to ANI, Janata Dal (United) national spokesperson KC Tyagi claimed the docuseries had 'facts' and no one should have an objection to it.

"We are supporters of press freedom. Many people were killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots... If something reveals facts on that incident, then nobody should have an objection to It," Tyagi said.

The Supreme Court of India has ruled out the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2002, in the riots.

Making India's stand clear, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias and the lack of objectivity and frankly continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible."

The government has also blocked videos related to BBC documentary on Youtube, sources said adding that Twitter has also been asked to block over 50 tweets containing links to the concerned YouTube videos.

The directions were issued by the Secretary of Information and Broadcasting using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021. Both Twitter and Youtube have compiled with it, sources said.