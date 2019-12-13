'Political Opportunism Cannot Be Used In The Case Of Women': Activist Zeenat Shaukat Ali

As furious protests by the BJP continued in both the houses of the Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's poll remark where he dubbed 'Make in India' as 'Rape in India', activist Zeenat Shaukat Ali spoke to Republic TV on Friday and stated that politicians should not look for political opportunism when it comes to crimes against women.

She said,"Political opportunism cannot be used in the case of women. You have to cut across every party to speak from your heart about the crimes against the daughters of India.To make such issues political is a sad day. Politics should be kept away from women.We are talking about a mother (Nirbhaya's mother) who has awaited justice for her daughter for 7 years. Justice in this kind of case has to be delivered at the earliest and it has to be capital punishment."

On the increase in crimes against women and the need to resolve the issue, she said, "We have to fix the problem and start taking the smaller picture and larger picture into consideration and work on those lines."

READ | SHOCKING: Rahul Gandhi dubs PM Modi's 'Make in India' scheme as 'Rape in India'

Rahul Gandhi dubs 'Make in India' as 'Rape in India'

On Thursday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi's 'Make in India' scheme had failed as it had become 'rape in India' while addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand. His comment comes days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world'. His comments have been made amid growing demand for hanging Nirbhaya's rape convicts and the horrific gangrape and murder of a 26-year old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

Earlier on December 7, Rahul Gandhi labeled India as the 'rape capital' of the world. Addressing a public rally in Kerala's Wayanad, Gandhi said that the global nations are questioning India's ability to protect women. Rahul Gandhi, who was on a visit to his constituency in Kerala, raised another Unnao case, wherein a now-expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar has been accused of rape.

READ | BIG: 'Raghuram Rajan met me...,' blurts Rahul Gandhi brazening out 'Rape In India' furore

READ | Every Indian man a rapist in Rahul Gandhi's eyes?: Smriti Irani on 'Rape In India' remark