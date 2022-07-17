'Political Opposition Should Not Translate Into Hostility', Says CJI NV Ramana

Advocating for a strong, vibrant, and active Opposition in India that corrects the functioning of the government, Chief Justice NV Ramana on Saturday opined that “political opposition translating into hostility are not signs of a healthy democracy."

The CJI’s remarks came while addressing “75 Years of Parliamentary Democracy” in the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan. Instead of engaging in meaningful debates for furthering democracy, politics has become acrimonious, he said, adding that diversity of opinion enriches polity and society.

“Political opposition should not translate into hostility, which we are sadly witnessing these days. These are not signs of a healthy democracy” CJI said. "A strong, vibrant, and active opposition helps to improve the governance and corrects the functioning of the government." "In an ideal world, it is the cooperative functioning of the government and the opposition which will lead to a progressive democracy. After all, Project Democracy is a joint effort of all the stakeholders,” he opined.

Laws being passed without detailed deliberation: CJI

CJI noted that opposition leaders used to play a stellar role and there used to be a lot of mutual respect between the government and the opposition. He expressed concern that “unfortunately the space for the Opposition is diminishing.”

“We are witnessing laws being passed without detailed deliberation and scrutiny,” CJI said, remarking that “in the absence of a thorough debate involving all the sides of the house, as a judge at times I wonder as to how does one trace the legislative intent behind the enactments,” stated CJI.

CJI remarked that as law-making is a complicated process, therefore Members of the Legislature must have quality assistance from legal professionals so that they are able to contribute to the debates meaningfully and Speaker may consider providing the assistance of qualified law clerks to each of the MLAs.

CJI also said that one of the major roles of the judiciary is the interpretation of legislation and as a gap filler and said, “Increasing state intervention in the lives of the population, dissatisfaction among the public about the other two wings and raising awareness of rights have increased the public expectation on the judiciary.”

(With inputs from ANI)