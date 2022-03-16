Political Parties Encashed Electoral Bonds Worth ₹1213 Crore Ahead Of 2022 Polls: Centre

Political parties encashed electoral bonds worth ₹1213 crore in 2022 ahead of the 5-state Assembly polls, Union MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Lok Sabha on Monday. He was responding to the unstarred question of LS MPs Abdul Khaleque, Jasbir Singh Gill, Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar and Kotha Prabhakar Reddy.

These electoral bonds were encashed in the 19th tranche of the scheme from January 1 to January 10 earlier this year. In comparison, the value of electoral bonds sold from April 1 to April 10, when the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, Assam and Kerala were underway, was ₹695 crore.

Calendar Year Electoral Bonds Sold Electoral Bonds Encashed 2018 10,56,73,42,000 10,45,53,28,000 2019 50,71,99,05,000 50,62,93,87,000 2020 3,63,96,01,000 3,63,96,00,000 2021 15,02,29,27,000 15,02,26,25,000 2022 12,13,26,01,000 12,12,86,00,000

Weighing in on the scheme, Chaudhary observed, "The Electoral Bond Scheme is, in fact, an unprecedented step towards cleansing the process of funding of political parties and major improvement over conventional practice of funding the political system through donations in cash. The purchaser is allowed to buy electoral bond(s) only on due fulfillment of all the extant instructions regarding KYC norms issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and by making payment from a bank account. All payments for the issuance of the bond are accepted only in Indian rupees, through demand draft or cheque of through Electronic Clearing System or direct debit to the buyer’s account."

He also clarified that no electoral bonds are issued to foreign entities. While electoral bonds worth ₹784 crore were encashed from SBI's New Delhi Main Branch, bonds amounting to ₹224 crore were redeemed from the bank's Kolkata Main Branch. However, Union MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary didn't disclose the party-wise encashment of electoral bonds, citing that they are not collated centrally at SBI.

What is the electoral bond scheme?

Notified by the Centre on January 2, 2018, this scheme entails the usage of electoral bonds which are interest-free bearer instruments used to donate money anonymously to political parties. Electoral bonds are issued in multiples of ₹1,000, ₹10,000 and ₹1 crore by select SBI branches through a KYC-compliant account.

Congress has launched a sustained attack against this scheme, alleging that it was a ploy to transfer "black money to the BJP coffers”. Leaders such as Manish Tewari and Rahul Gandhi stepped up their criticism after some media reports claimed that the government had overruled the RBI to introduce this scheme.