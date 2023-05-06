Political Parties In J&K Express Grief Over Killing Of Army Personnel In Anti-terror Operation

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday expressed grief over the death of five soldiers in an explosion triggered by terrorists in Rajouri district, saying their sacrifice for the nation will not be forgotten.

The explosion took place in the thickly forested Kandi area in Rajouri where an operation is underway to flush out terrorists.

National Conference (NC) president and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah said, "Terrible news of a terror attack in Rajouri that has claimed lives of five army jawans in the line of duty." "I unequivocally condemn this heinous attack and send my condolences to the loved ones of those killed today," he said in a statement.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah also condemned the killings.

"Tragic news from Rajouri where five army personnel have laid down their lives in the line of duty. Terror is a scourge that has blighted numerous lives over the decades in J&K & deserves unreserved condemnation. I send my sincere condolences to the families of those we lost today," he said in a tweet.

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti termed the loss of lives in the blast "terrible".

"Terrible news coming in. My deepest condolences to the families of those who died in the line of duty," she tweeted.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said the sacrifice of the soldiers for the safety of the nation will never be forgotten.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic news from Rajouri. My thoughts are with the families of the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the ongoing encounter. Their sacrifice for the safety of our nation will never be forgotten," he tweeted.

CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami said on Twitter, "Very unfortunate and disturbing. Extending my heartfelt sympathies to the families of fallen soldiers." DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said terrorism has consumed precious lives and we all need to stand against it.

"No words are strong enough to condemn heinous terror attack in Rajouri today. Deepest condolences to families of the Army Jawans & prayers for fast recovery of those injured. Over the past few decades terrorism in Jammu Kashmir consumed precious lives and we all need to stand against it and condemn it in strongest words!” he said in a tweet.

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone said, “We strongly condemn the act of terror in Rajouri. These are senseless acts of violence perpetuated by lunatics. And they will inshallah rot in hell." J-K Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani said,“The martyrdom of our five brave soldiers in an encounter in the Kandi Kesari Hill, Rajouri, is extremely heart-wrenching. I pay my humble tribute and express my deepest condolences to their bereaved families."

According to a statement from the Army's Northern Command, its personnel have been conducting "relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an Army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region last month". Mobile internet facilities in Rajouri have been suspended.