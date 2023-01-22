Political Parties In Kashmir Condemn Twin Blasts In Jammu

Political parties in Kashmir, including the National Conference, on Saturday condemned the twin bomb blasts in Jammu which left nine people injured.

The back-to-back explosions rocked a busy locality on the outskirts of Jammu city on Saturday, with police suspecting that IEDs were used to carry out the blasts.

The National Conference (NC), while condemning the blasts, called for a proper investigation into the incidents.

"I condemn this act unequivocally and hope that it is properly investigated. I express my sympathies with the families of those injured and pray for their speedy and complete recovery," NC president Farooq Abdullah said.

The party's vice president Omar Abdullah also condemned the blasts and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

People's Conference tweeted, "We condemn the blasts in the Narwal area of Jammu this morning in the strongest and most unequivocal of terms." "Our prayers for the early recovery of the injured," the party said.

The Apni Party said the government should identify the culprits and they should be punished.

"The twin blasts that took place in Narwal, Jammu, causing injuries to six people is condemnable. The government should identify the culprits and they should be punished," senior vice president, Apni Party, Ghulam Hassan Mir, said on Twitter.

