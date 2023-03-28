Political Psychosis Of Rahul Gandhi On Full Display: Smriti Irani Takes On Ousted MP

Political psychosis of Rahul Gandhi is on full display, Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi and said the Congress leader's hatred towards the PM was visible during his UK tour.

“Political psychosis of Rahul Gandhi is on full display. The Gandhi family tried their best to ensure that their arrogant challenge of punishing Narendra Modi for his leadership capacities to deliver development is punished,” Irani said, hitting out at the disqualified MP and the grand old party.

Speaking at a press conference, Smriti Irani alleged that Rahul Gandhi while attacking PM Modi believed it was “acceptable to criticise the entire OBC community.”

"On May 4, 2019, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi's power is his image and that he will work towards ensuring that he disturbs that image. This wasn't the first attack on the Gandhi family," Irani commenced her 40 min PC with the statement.

She continued, "Yet, while attacking Narendra Modi, he thought it was okay to attack the entire OBC samaj," noting that during his visit to the UK, Rahul Gandhi's toxic attitude towards the Indian PM was evident.

“Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by the court, for not abusing an individual but the OBC community, it is known to every citizen of our country”, Irani said.

Irani in response to a query about whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been ordered to leave his government’s bungalow said, "It is not his residence, but rather people's.”

Smriti Irani reacts to Congress' Srinivas’ remarks

When asked about the Indian Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas’ sexist remarks against her, Irani said, “Congress leaders who want promotion will keep making such remarks on me.”

“The words are of Rahul Gandhi, the manners are of Sonia Gandhi. And I am saying this because he is not the first Youth Congress President who has made derogatory remarks.The Congress leader who wants promotion, that leader will keep making such comments on me,” she said.

Notably, Srinivas made the alleged comment at the Congress's Sankalp Satyagrah at Rajghat on Sunday to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha after he was convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case.