Political Realignment In Bihar? Upendra Kushwaha Meets Amit Shah Amid NDA Entry Rumours

Upendra Kushwaha, the president of Rashtriya Lok Janta Dal (RLJD) on Thursday, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) office in Delhi, sparking speculation of political realignment in Bihar politics. The meeting which was also attended by RLJD secretary general Madhaw Anand and Bihar's former BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, lasted for approximately 45 minutes.

Notably, this meeting holds significance as it was Kushwaha's first meeting with Shah after the former resigned from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and floated his own party. According to sources, the RLJD chief is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance soon to unseat the Grand Alliance government of Nitish and Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar. Sources added that Kushwaha's meeting with Shah was a purely political one, with both leaders discussing the current political scenario in the state.

Politics is the art of the possible: RLJD

Speaking to ANI about the Kushwaha-Shah meeting, Madhaw Anand on Thursday said, "It was a courtesy meeting. Whenever two leaders meet, the political issues of the day do come up for discussion. So, I won’t say that the political scenario in Bihar wasn’t discussed at the meeting today. The discussions revolved around state politics and the all-around development of Bihar. Home Minister Shah shared his plans for the development of Bihar.”

When asked about the possible alliance between RLJD and BJP, Anand said, "Politics is the art of the possible. We are against the policies of Nitish Kumar. But as of now, there are no discussions on joining the NDA. However, what we can say for sure is that the Home Minister has a clear vision for Bihar’s development. This bodes well for the state and its people.”

Notably, the entry of Kushwaha into the NDA could be a game-changer for the saffron party in Bihar, aiming to boost its prospects in the state after Nitish Kumar severed ties with the BJP and formed a government with the RJD. Kushwaha's inclusion will help the NDA consolidate its position among the OBCs and the Dalits, who form a significant chunk of the electorate in the state. However, it remains to be seen whether the saffron party-led alliance can replicate its 2019 performance in the next year's Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from ANI)