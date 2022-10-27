In a sensational twist to the Basavalinga Swamy suicide case, sources told Republic TV that a powerful political figure in Karnataka was blackmailing the seer. As per sources, he was being pressurised to sign a document giving up 80 acres of the Kachugal Bande mutt land which is located at a prime location on the Bengaluru- Mysuru highway. The politician wanted the land for personal purposes. While the seer accused several persons of harassing and blackmailing him in his alleged suicide note, none of them have been mentioned in the FIR.

Intriguingly, the police found only two pages of the purported suicide note and one page is believed to be missing. So far, the police have questioned seven persons out of which three are women. The female suspects were interrogated at a discreet location, sources indicated. As of now, the police have refused to divulge details such as the names of persons named by Basavalinga Swamy, citing that the investigation is on. The individuals named by the seer and those who were in his close contact are also likely to be quizzed soon.

#RepublicExclusive | Fresh twist in Karnataka seer suicide case: 1st page of suicide note reportedly missing. Sources say a powerful political figure was blackmailing the seer. Tune in for more - https://t.co/lGh7ajLLjJ pic.twitter.com/iTVOapXRHr — Republic (@republic) October 27, 2022

Karnataka seer suicide case

Since 1997, Basavalinga Swamy was the head pontiff of Karnataka's Kachugal Bande mutt which has been in existence for over 400 years. In a shocking development, he was found hanging from the window grill of his Puja room on the mutt's premises on Monday morning. The alarm was raised after this room remained shut till 6 am which was unusual as it was opened by 4 am on a daily basis. After discovering his body, the mutt's staff informed the police which subsequently registered a case of abetment to suicide.

The seer's last rites were performed on Monday evening, after completing due procedures and post-mortem. A video accessed by the Republic Media Network on Wednesday indicated that the seer might have been honey-trapped. In the video, he was seen smiling and conversing with a woman. He reportedly mentioned calling and exchanging texts with a woman on WhatsApp and blamed a few people for blackmailing and harassing him in his purported suicide note. The police seized his two mobile phones and a diary.