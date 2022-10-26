Politicians From Kashmir Enlighten EU Parliamentarians About Grassroots Democracy In J&K

Indian politicians from Kashmir informed the European Parliamentarians about developments the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing over the last 3 years. "Grassroot Democracy in Kashmir, A road towards Democratic Empowerment'' is a conference organised by EPP in Belgium. The Indian delegation informed European parliamentarians about how grassroots democracy was being strengthened in the union territory.

MEP Daniela Rondinelli opened the conference by claiming that India needs to work closely with the EU to establish peace and security in J&K. "Jammu and Kashmir, a region grappling with terrorism and conflict, for more than three decades, has seen the mobilization of a new political force through the emergence of a three-tiered system of local governance," said the chairperson of the district development council in Kashmir, Safina Baig.

"Sadly, this major initiative aimed at empowering the local population has been long overshadowed by a perpetual conflict narrative. As a result, sincere efforts to facilitate accountable, effective, and transparent governance go unnoticed," she added, which can be considered a response to the EU's perpetual portrayal of J&K as a conflict zone.

Indian deligation says terrorism from across the border undermines democracy

"The reason behind this enabling change is the young leadership which has been overwhelmingly supported by the public. This new leadership represents the aspirations of the common people to build positive peace through stable and meaningful democratic development. They face many challenging situations and engage with common people to find a democratic solution to their woes," she continued. Mir Junaid, who is a human rights activist from the Kashmir valley, spoke about how terrorism from Pakistan undermines human rights of people in the valley.

"We are growing and we are coming together and standing up despite the threat of terror from across the border. What we seek is support from the world in our journey to stability. Our only enemy is terrorism and the world must not forget that terrorism anywhere is a threat to the whole of humanity and must not be allowed to exist at any cost in any part of the world for peace and harmony to exist," said the human rights activist.

The EU has faced scrutiny for its orientalist discourse on Kashmir. Recently, the head of EU's diplomacy also faced ridicule from people in the Americas, Africa and Asia for saying that, "Europe is a garden and the rest of the world is a forest".