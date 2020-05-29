PM Modi Pays Tribute To Ajit Jogi, Lauds His 'passion' Towards Pubic Service

Shortly after the tragic demise of Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, leaders from across the political landscape poured in their tributes to the first chief minister of the state. PM Modi condoled the death of Ajit Jogi saying that he was 'saddened' to hear about his demise. He also lauded Jogi for striving towards bringing 'a positive change' in the lives of poor and tribal communities in the state. Former CM Ajit Jogi passed away on Friday, informed his son Amit Jogi. Mourning his father's loss, he said that '20-year old' young state of Chhatisgarh has lost its father. Jogi slipped into a coma on May 10, after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest.

Shri Ajit Jogi Ji was passionate about public service. This passion made him work hard as a bureaucrat and as a political leader. He strived to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor, especially tribal communities. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 29, 2020

Read: Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi Passes Away At Raipur Hospital At 74

Politicians pay tribute

Present Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled Ajit Jogi's death saying, "The death of the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Shri Ajit Jogi is a major political loss for the state of Chhattisgarh. He will always live in the memories of all the people of the country."

छत्तीसगढ़ के प्रथम मुख्यमंत्री श्री अजीत जोगी का निधन छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश के लिए एक बड़ी राजनीतिक क्षति है।



हम सभी प्रदेशवासियों की यादों में वो सदैव जीवित रहेंगे।



विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।



ॐ शांति: — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 29, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also expressed sadness on Jogi's demise saying, "I am saddened by the death of the senior leader of Chhattisgarh and former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi. I pay my respects at his feet. My condolences to the heartbroken family. May God give peace to the departed soul and provide support to their families in this difficult time."

छत्तीसगढ़ के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री अजीत जोगी जी के निधन से दुःखी हूँ। मैं उनके चरणों में श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित करता हूँ।



मेरी संवेदनाएँ शोकाकुल परिवार के साथ हैं। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति दें और इस कठिन घड़ी में उनके परिजनों को संबल प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 29, 2020

आज प्रदेश के प्रथम मुख्यमंत्री श्री अजीत जोगी जी के देहांत से हृदय को गहरा दुख पहुँचा है। उनका निधन प्रदेश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है, आज श्री अजीत जी के साथ प्रदेश का एक राजनीतिक इतिहास समाप्त हो गया है। परमात्मा दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति व शोक-संतप्त प्रियजनों को धैर्य प्रदान करें। — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) May 29, 2020

Saddened to know of the sudden demise of former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Ajit Jogi ji. My condolences to his family and well-wishers and prayers for peace of the departed soul. #AjitJogi — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 29, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear the demise of the former CM of Chattisgarh Shri #AjitJogi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/zG3EgWdB6O — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) May 29, 2020

Read: PM Modi Meets HM Amit Shah At 7 LKM To Decide On Extension Of Covid Lockdown

On May 10, Ajit Jogi who was admitted in a private hospital in Raipur after suffering a cardiac arrest slipped into a coma, a senior doctor attending him said. Jogi's neurological activity was "almost nil" and he was on ventilator support at the Shree Narayana Hospital. The 74-year-old Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) head was admitted a day before after he fell unconscious at his residence in Raipur.