PM Modi Pays Tribute To Ajit Jogi, Lauds His 'passion' Towards Pubic Service

Chhattisgarh

Shortly after the tragic demise of Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, leaders from across the political landscape poured in their tributes to the first chief minister of the state. PM Modi condoled the death of Ajit Jogi saying that he was 'saddened' to hear about his demise. He also lauded Jogi for striving towards bringing 'a positive change' in the lives of poor and tribal communities in the state. Former CM Ajit Jogi passed away on Friday, informed his son Amit Jogi. Mourning his father's loss, he said that '20-year old' young state of Chhatisgarh has lost its father. Jogi slipped into a coma on May 10, after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest. 

Politicians pay tribute

Present Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled Ajit Jogi's death saying, "The death of the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Shri Ajit Jogi is a major political loss for the state of Chhattisgarh. He will always live in the memories of all the people of the country."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also expressed sadness on Jogi's demise saying, "I am saddened by the death of the senior leader of Chhattisgarh and former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi. I pay my respects at his feet. My condolences to the heartbroken family. May God give peace to the departed soul and provide support to their families in this difficult time."

On May 10, Ajit Jogi who was admitted in a private hospital in Raipur after suffering a cardiac arrest slipped into a coma, a senior doctor attending him said. Jogi's neurological activity was "almost nil" and he was on ventilator support at the Shree Narayana Hospital. The 74-year-old Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) head was admitted a day before after he fell unconscious at his residence in Raipur.

