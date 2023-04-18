Politicians Protected Mafia Leaders: Anurag Thakur's On Oppn Criticising Killing Of Atiq

Days after Atiq and his brother Ashraf's murder, the Opposition started to glorify him oblivion of the fact that Atiq's tryst with crime had begun at least a decade before he entered politics. Lambasting the Opposition for criticising the killing of the gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that these same mafia leaders used to attack common people, kill and loot them, but we never heard any of these politicians speaking against it.

Anurag Thakur said, "We never heard anyone speaking against the attack on common people by these (Opposition) politicians because they (politicians) used to visit their (mafia) houses. These politicians protected mafia leaders during their regime.

The Union Minister then asked, "The question is, why do they speak for the mafia?"

#WATCH| Mumbai: These same mafia leaders used to attack common people, kill & loot them, never heard any of these politicians speaking against it, because they (politicians) used to visit their (mafia) houses…these politicians protected mafia leaders during their regime. The… pic.twitter.com/p1mZ5KuueP — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

Mafia don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf were shot dead at nearly point-blank range in full media glare by three assailants posing as journalists in Prayagraj on Saturday night while they were being taken for a medical examination.

Later, on Sunday night, the Ahmed brothers were buried at Kasari Masari graveyard on the outskirts of Chakia locality which is the same place where Atiq's son Asad was buried after he was killed in an encounter with UP STF in Jhansi. The UP government imposed Section 144 in all districts of the state. All Police captains have been instructed to take out flag march in all UP districts, officials confirmed.

On Monday, the UP police formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the killing of the two gangster brothers. The team will be reportedly headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Satish Chandra, and include Satendra Prasad Tiwari, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali), and Inspector Om Prakash from the Investigation Cell of Prayagraj Police's Crime Branch.