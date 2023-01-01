Politicians, Well-wishers Attend Prayer Meet For PM Modi's Mother In Gujarat

A large number of political leaders and well-wishers attended a prayer meeting organised in memory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben at the PM's birthplace Vadnagar in Gujarat on Sunday.

Hiraben passed away at 99 in Ahmedabad on Friday. Traders in Vadnagar had called for a three-day self-imposed market bandh from Friday as a mark of tribute to her.

On Sunday, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Union minister Parshottam Rupala, former state deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, MLAs Purnesh Modi and Jetha Bharwad and others attended the prayer meeting held at Jawahar Navoday Vidyalay Hall in Vadnagar from 9 am to 12 noon.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sanjay Joshi, former Speaker Nima Acharya and ex-MLA Maya Kodnani were also among those present at the prayer meeting organised by Hiraben's family members.

The family's well-wishers from different parts of Gujarat, their relatives and residents of Vadnagar, where Hiraben spent most part of her life, also queued up in the morning to offer tributes to her.

Talking to reporters at the venue, Kodnani said, "Hiraba gave birth to 'vishwa ratna' Narendrabhai, who is making India proud all over the world and working to make it 'vishwa guru'."

Former deputy CM Patel said people from Ahmedabad city and other parts of the state along with religious, social and political leaders came to participate in the prayer meeting.

Hiraben passed away during treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad. Her last rites were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar in the presence of PM Modi, his brothers and other family members.

After her death, the prime minister tweeted that a great journey of 100 years has come to an end.

"I have witnessed three qualities in mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and a life dedicated to values," the PM had said.

Hiraben is survived by five sons -- PM Modi and his brothers Somabhai, Amrutbhai, Prahladbhai and Pankajbhai -- and daughter Vasantiben.