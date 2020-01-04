Politics Heats Up Yet Again Over Veer Savarkar After Congress Stirs Controversy

Congress' grassroots organisation Seva Dal landed itself in controversy for distributing a booklet during its 10-day camp, which alleged that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had "physical relationship" with Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. After this, the BJP and the Shiv Sena has attacked Congress for insulting Veer Savarkar. Last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's jibe that his name was not "Rahul Savarkar" and hence he would not seek apology (about his remark on rape) had riled the Shiv Sena, his party's new-found ally in Maharashtra.