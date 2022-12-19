Politics Over Veer Savarkar's Picture In Karnataka Assembly Intensifies; BJP Hits Back

In Karnataka, a major political slugfest erupted between BJP and Congress on the first day of the Winter session over the installation of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's picture in the Karnataka Assembly. This comes after the Basavaraj Bommai-led government installed six pictures of Savarkar in the Assembly hall, one of which is directly behind the Speaker's chair. At present, the photos have been covered with a white cloth.

Congress vs BJP over Veer Savarkar's picture installation in Karnataka Assembly

On Monday, Congress staged a sit-in protest outside the Vidhana Soudha with the portraits of several renowned personalities like Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and many others. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Siddaramaiah and other Congress were present at the demonstration and stated that the state government should have held a discussion before the pictures' installation.

One of the Congress leaders at the sit-in protest said, "We are not opposing the installation of picture VD Savarkar's but we are demanding our needs should also be put inside. BJP government also disturbs the whole session".

Karnataka Congress chief and MLA DK Shivakumar stated, "They want that our Assembly proceedings should not take place. They want it disrupted. They brought this photo because we were going to raise the biggest corruption issues against them. They don't have any development agenda. They didn't discuss this matter with us before. Savarkar doesn’t belong to Karnataka, he’s a controversial figure and has done nothing for India's freedom movement. We want the portraits of heroes who belong to Karnataka like-- Valmiki, Kanaka Dasa, BR Ambedkar, APJ Abdul Kalam, and many more. We will keep our points inside the Assembly".

Congress MLA Saleem Ahmed said, "We received the information late at night. We have questioned the government as there are lots of great national leaders and their pictures could have been put like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, and Valmiki but they didn't. They only want to create a disturbance so that the session doesn't function. All of a sudden they decided to put up the posters without even discussing this with our senior leaders".

BJP slams Congress

Responding to the Congress protest, Karnataka CM Bommai said, "We just want the opposition to cooperate and this protest is not serving any purpose. This is the Vidhan Souda Speaker's decision on whose picture he wants to unveil in the assembly".

Karnataka BJP Spokesperson S Prakash spoke exclusively to Republic and responded to Congress' protest, " It is a very shameful act by the Congress leaders as they are opposing the portrait of a freedom fighter. This speaks about the degrading values of Congress' current leadership. Karnataka government has rightly honoured Savarkar and I welcome the move. Congress's behaviour is being witnessed by the people of Karnataka and they will get the answer in the coming days.