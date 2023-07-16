Politics Takes Centrestage Amid Delhi Deluge As BJP Puts AAP On The Spot

The Delhi floods have triggered a political blame game even before the Yamuna waters settled. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has accused the Haryana government of discharging large amounts of water from the Hathnikund barrage into the Yamuna, exacerbating the flood situation in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, has hit out at AAP for the lack of desilting work on the Yamuna river, which led to Delhi getting flooded.

BJP leader and Union Minister Minakshi Lekhi accused AAP of using disasters for political gain. "The flood politics by these people reminds me of the COVID pandemic time, and the way Delhi went through a tough situation. It was the central government and BJP workers who provided food and other necessities to suffering people."

"They have a tendency to put all blame and responsibilities on the central government, while making provocative political statements," Lekhi said.

Why was Yamuna dredging not done, asks BJP

Reacting to Arvind Kejriwal's comment that the floods in Delhi were due to 3,59,760 cusecs water being discharged into the Yamuna river from the Hanthikund barrage, Meenakshi Lekhi said water from Hanthikund has been released into the Yamuna for years. "On August 18, 2019, about 8.28 lakh cusecs of water were discharged from the barrage, but it did not cause floods in Delhi. CM Kejriwal should answer this question, as to why less water released in Yamuna caused floods when more amounts of water had not caused floods."

Lekhi said Yamuna is a river where dredging is required because when rainwater flows through the river, it also brings huge amounts of silt with it. "The silt gets deposited on the bed of the river leading to decrease in the capacity of the river. The budget of dredging for flood control in Delhi is 6,800 crores, but where this amount has been expended needs an inquiry."

Kejriwal's changing stances

The BJP has claimed Arvind Kejriwal has been changing his positions to make allegations against BJP. According to Lekhi, Kejriwal had earlier said, "Water has come in different areas in Delhi due to different reasons. Here in ITO, due to the breach in the drain, there is water at Rajghat due to the backflow of water from the ordinance, in many other places water came due to the overflow of Yamuna. The water level in Yamuna is receding gradually, soon people will get relief."

दिल्ली में अलग-अलग कारणों से अलग-अलग इलाकों में पानी आया है।



यहां ITO में Drain में Breach की वजह से तो राजघाट पर नाले से पानी के Back Flow के कारण पानी भरा है, कई अन्य जगहों पर Yamuna के Over flow होने की वजह से पानी आया।



Yamuna में पानी का स्तर धीरे-धीरे कम हो रहा है, जल्द… pic.twitter.com/Scbbh1RgTM — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 14, 2023

IIT-Delhi's drainage plan not implemented

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said IIT-Delhi, in 2018, had prepared drainage plans for sewage in Delhi. It wasn't implemented by the government. Encroachment in the floodplain areas around Yamuna is another major reason for the floods in Delhi.

Handover Hanthikund: Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party has reacted sharply to BJP's claims. AAP leader and Delhi minister of water and irrigation Saurabh Bharadwaj said letters were written to the Haryana government about handing over Hanthikund barrage to the Delhi government, but the request wasn't entertained.

Bharadwaj said AAP, in its letter to the Haryana government, had clearly stated that the gates of the barrage were not maintained. The Delhi minister reiterated that the Khattar government should handover the barrage to Delhi.