Polling underway in 22 assembly seats in Manipur, 11.4 pc turnout recorded till 9 am

Imphal, Mar 5 (PTI) A total of 11.40 per cent of 8.38 lakh voters Saturday exercised their franchise in the first two hours of voting across 22 constituencies in the second and final phase of assembly elections in Manipur.

Voting began at 7 am in 1,247 polling stations across six districts amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

No untoward incident has so far been reported from anywhere, election officials said.

Among the early voters were Congress leader and former chief minister O Ibobi Singh in Thoubal district.

"Congress will definitely win with an absolute majority, but in case we fall short by one or two seats, the party is open for a coalition," he said after casting his vote.

The electoral fate of 92 candidates will be decided on Saturday, including 12 from the BJP, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each).

Polling will continue till 4 pm The first phase of voting held on February 28 was marred by stray incidents of violence and repoll was ordered in 12 polling stations in three districts - Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal East. PTI CORR RBT RBT

