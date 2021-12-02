Pollution Control Day 2021: Theme, History, Facts, Significance & More

Every year on December 2, India marks Pollution Control Day with the purpose of raising awareness about pollution caused by industrial operations and human carelessness. This day is even remembered for paying homage to those who perished in the Bhopal gas disaster. On the intervening nights of December 2-3, 1984, the Bhopal gas disaster happened, in which many individuals died due to the leak of deadly gas Methyl Isocyanate, or MIC.

Further, the main goal of National Pollution Control Day is to promote consciousness about the significance of pollution control laws and the negative consequences of pollution. As natural resources like water, air, land, and forest are rapidly deteriorating due to various sorts of pollution. It has now become critical to follow the laws and regulations in order to safeguard the environment and decrease pollution.

Pollution Control Day history:

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy is widely regarded as one of the worst industrial environmental catastrophes in history. Pollution Control Day history aims to educate people about the gas leak at the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide facility in Madhya Pradesh resulted in the death of over 3700 individuals. More than 5 lakh inhabitants were exposed to the deadly emissions of methyl isocyanate gas and had to live with the consequences of the poisonous gas. Since then, December 2 has been designated as National Pollution Control Day. This year, India will observe the 37th anniversary of this tragedy.

Pollution Control Day significance:

Pollution Control Day significance, Besides raising awareness about growing pollution levels in the air, water, as well as soil, it also aims to focus people's attention on pollution management measures. It explains how industrial accidents may be avoided by adhering to the pollution control acts' laws and regulations. As per the National Health Portal of India, approximately 7 million people die each year as a result of air pollution. The study also shows that worldwide pollution levels are so severe that nine out of 10 individuals are unable to breathe clean, safe air.

The day even promotes the usage of renewable resources which will reduce the emission of harmful pollutants. It encourages to use of recycled goods as well as to urge to avoid wastage of electricity and natural resources.

Pollution Control Day theme:

Pollution Control Day theme of 2021 is to improve pollution awareness and push governments to adjust policies to reduce pollution's impact.

Some of the Preventive methods taken by the Indian government:

Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981, Environment (Protection) Act of 1986, Environment (Protection) Rules of 1986, Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules of 1989, Manufacture, Storage, Import, Export & Storage of Hazardous Micro- Organisms Genetically Engineered Organisms or Cells Rules of 1989, Chemical Accidents (Emergency, Planning, Preparedness and Response) Rules of 1996, Bio-Medical Waste (Management & Handling) Rules of 1998 and many more.

In September 1974, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was established underneath the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act. The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981 also gave the CPCB powers and responsibilities. It advises India's Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change on technical matters.

