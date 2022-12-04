'Pollution In Air, Water Dirty, BJP Will Win': Manjinder Sirsa Confident Of MCD Polls Win

As people cast their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the BJP will definitely win the MCD elections as people have seen what the Prime Minister of India has been doing for the progress of the nation.

'Delhi people not able to breathe properly': Manjinder Sirsa

Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "The major issue of concern in Delhi, right now is the pollution in the air. Nobody is able to breathe, people are developing medical complications due to this. Also, because of the dirty water that the state is getting, people are falling ill."

He strongly condemned the Aam Aadmi Party saying the Yamuna river has been not been cleaned until now and that the party has failed in fulfilling its promises. He slammed AAP saying all they ask for is "time".

"There was a time when he claimed that corruption is the biggest issue, but now he says it is not an issue at all. He also once said that corrupt people should be behind the bars, but today he says that there should be proper amenities available in the jails. All he wants is to be in power."

The elections for MCD polls are being held in Delhi, setting the stage for the high-stakes civic polls majorly seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, AAP, and Congress. The results of the MCD elections will be out on December 7.

In the last civic polls, the BJP won with a massive 181 wards out of 270. The AAP took 48 wards and Congress 27. The voters' turnout in 2017 stood at 53%.