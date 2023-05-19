Polygamy Exception In Islam, Says Assam CM Himanta Sarma; Adds 'no Crackdown For Now'

After action against Child marriage, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made his stand clear on Polygamy. Stating that there will be 'no crackdown' at present, CM Sarma said that he will discuss the issue with the concerned scholars first and then formulate a further plan of action.

Earlier this week, the Assam regime announced of formulating a four-member expert committee to examine whether the state legislature was empowered to prohibit polygamy, which allows a person to have more than one spouse.

'No crackdown on Polygamy as of now': CM Himanta

While addressing the media, CM Himanta said, "On polygamy there will be no crackdown at present. It is legal as of now so far as Muslim believers are concerned. Till we amend the law it will be legal. However, if a person from a Hindu community practices polygamy, he will have to face the action.

While addressing the media, CM Himanta said, "On polygamy there will be no crackdown at present. It is legal as of now so far as Muslim believers are concerned. Till we amend the law it will be legal. However, if a person from a Hindu community practices polygamy, he will have to face the action.

He added, "By August-September, another crackdown on child marriage offenders will be witnessed. Polygamy is disrespectful for Muslim mothers and sisters and they shouldn't be treated as the second-graded citizens of the country. If everybody is getting married to a single person, Why should our Muslim sisters suffer due to polygamy? This is not a religious belief".

Assam CM further said, "Hazrat Mohammad's teaching in Quran is of a very high level as not stated, In Islam, monogamy is a rule but polygamy is an exception. And, I am ready to debate with Muslim scholars on the issue of polygamy.

In a massive crackdown on child marriages across the state, CM Himanta-led government launched an operation on February 4 against groups involved in child marriages to rescue young girls. Despite the huge outcry o the government’s action, Sarma said that the state would continue its crackdown on child marriage. So far, more than 2000 people had already been detained in the cases regarding the ongoing child marriages across the state of Assam.