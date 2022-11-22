Polygraph Test On Aaftab On Nov 23; New Details To Come Up In Shraddha Murder Case

In a major breakthrough in the Shraddha murder case, the polygraph test on accused Aaftab is to be conducted at the FSL hospital in Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday, November 23, sources told Republic. This development came after a Delhi court on Monday granted permission for the test on the accused, who strangulated his live-in partner Shraddha and cut her body parts into 35 pieces.

The Delhi court's nod for Aaftab's polygraph test came after police officials filed a petition on November 21. Notably, the polygraph test will be conducted before the Narco analysis. As per the narco test order accessed by Republic TV, Aaftab Poonawala will be presented for a narco test anytime this week.

As per sources, the polygraph test, also known as the 'lie detector' test, is being conducted on Aaftab Poonawala as he was misleading the investigation. It was also revealed that the accused had changed his statements multiple times during the probe and seemed to be non-cooperative.

#BREAKING | Polygraph test on Aaftab, accused in the Shraddha murder case, to be conducted soon.



Watch here:- https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/BVZ4dOUTin — Republic (@republic) November 22, 2022

Delhi court extends Aaftab’s police custody

Amid the ongoing probe, the Delhi court on Tuesday extended the police custody of the accused Aaftab in the Shraddha Murder case by four days. The custody was extended as the Delhi police is still searching for the remaining body parts of the victim in the Mehrauli forest area. The Court also agreed to the Delhi police's request for a Polygraph test of the killer.

The inconsistencies in Aaftab’s statements led the police to request the court for extending his custody. It was informed that the accused continued to change his versions of the sequence of events, even though he has confessed he killed Shraddha. Notably, the police is trying to locate Shraddha’s dismembered body and also the weapon that Aaftab used to chop her body parts.

Aaftab misleading the probe

According to the sources, Aaftab’s counsel said he had given a sketch of the pond where he had allegedly disposed of the body parts of Shraddha. Following this, an entire pond in the forest area will be drained out in search of the evidence and the police have already started the process to empty the water body.

During the hearing on November 22, the lawyer informed, Poonawalla stated in the court that he was finding a hard time searching for places in Delhi as the city was new to him. The lawyer further added, "Aaftab was fully cooperating in the investigation."