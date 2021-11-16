Pondy Adds 33 New Coronavirus Cases

Puducherry added 33 new cases to its COVID-19 tally, which touched 1,28,495 on Tuesday.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,364 samples were spread over Puducherry 16, Karaikal five, Yanam eight and Mahe four.

The active cases were 320 and they comprised 91 in hospitals and remaining 229 in home isolation, Director of the health department G. Sriramulu said.

Eighteen patients recovered and were discharged during last 24 hours and total recoveries were 1,26,309.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam today and the total toll remained 1866.

The Department of Health has examined so far 19.55 lakh samples and found 16.52 lakh out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate today was 1.40 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.30 percent, respectively.

The Director said the department has administered so far 11,60,364 doses which comprised 7,33,705 first doses and remaining 4,26,659 were second doses.

