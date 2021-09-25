Pondy adds 92 new cases to coronavirus tally

Puducherry, Sept 25 (PTI) Puducherry posted 92 fresh COVID-19 cases during the last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday, taking the cumulative count to 1,26,012,.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 5,128 samples were spread over Puducherry 65, Karaikal 12, Yanam four and Mahe 11.

The active cases were 932 of whom 120 patients were under treatment in hospitals and remaining 812 were in home isolation.

The toll mounted to 1,836 after two more persons succumbed to the infection and they had co morbidities.

Director of the Department G.Sriramulu said while 114 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries stood at 1,23,244.

The Department of Health has tested so far 17.67 lakh samples and found 14.99 lakh out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.79 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 percent and 97.80 percent respectively.

The Director said so far 9,60,336 doses have been administered in the Union Territory and they included 6,77,834 first doses and 2,82,502 second jabs. PTI COR ROH ROH

