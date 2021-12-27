Pondy Clocks 10 Cases Of Coronavirus

The cumulative COVID-19 figure in Puducherry went up to 1.29 lakh as 10 cases were added afresh on Monday.

Puducherry region alone logged 10 infections while the other outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam did not report any fresh case.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 635 samples.

The Health Department has tested so far 20,40, 448 samples and has found 17,29.567 out of them to be negative.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the regions and the total tally remained 1880.

The active cases were 126 which included 38 cases in hospitals and remaining 88 patients were in home isolation, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

While 11 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries stood at 1,27,419.

The test positivity rate was 1.57 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.45 percent, respectively.

The Health Department has administered 13.75,298 doses which comprised 8,27,546 first and 5,47,752 second doses.

